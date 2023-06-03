Entertainment
Hollywood writers’ strike creates ripple effects on California economy and other states
About a month into the Hollywood writers’ strike, the standoff between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) remains deadlocked.
The financial impacts have already begun to ripple through nearly every facet of Southern California’s economy. From dry cleaners to restaurants and even the real estate sector, the work stoppage of 11,500 writers has rattled businesses that depend on industry revenue for a living.
And a prolonged strike threatens to spread the impact beyond the region.
With the increase in different types of productions filmed due to new streaming demand and cinematic incentives being much more robust now than it was during the last strike, the overall impact of the strike will be felt in places like Georgia, New York, and elsewhere in a way that was more confined to California last time around, said Kevin Klowden, chief global strategist at the Milken Institute.
A “longer and colder” strike
In North Hollywood, where Pam and Jim Elyea own a prop house called History for Hire, history feels like it’s repeating itself.
Their company has supplied props to motion picture productions for nearly 40 years, including cameras for Steven Spielbergs The Fabelmans and military gear for Platoon. The last time the WGA went on strike in 2007, the Elyeas delayed buying their own warehouse, using the money saved to keep the business afloat.
Pam Elyea said this strike feels longer, colder.
There aren’t a lot of other options for us,” she said. “So what we’re doing during this lockdown is we’re working on our stock, we’re maintaining it, but every week we lose money. Every month we lose money because of this. And we really estimate that the strike will continue at least until the end of September, maybe until the end of the year.
If the last writers’ strike, which started in 2007 and ended in 2008, is any indication, a prolonged strike could lead to major job losses and weigh on the region’s growth. The 100-day strike contributed to 37,700 job cuts and $2.1 billion in losses, according to a Milken Institute study led by Klowden. This accelerated the onset of the California recession in 2008 amid the subprime mortgage crisis that triggered the global financial crisis.
Nearly a month into the current strike, a growing list of shows and movies have already halted production. But it’s too early to tell what the full impact will be, Klowden said.
The side effect of the strike can often be delayed, he said. A number of these businesses have already been hit hard by the pandemic, and a prolonged strike could force them to close completely.
“There are terrible costs”
The proliferation of streaming services is at the heart of the strike. Chris Keyser, co-chairman of the WGA’s negotiating committee, said tech companies such as Netflix (NFLX) have fundamentally changed the way writers are paid, employing them for fewer weeks, for fewer dollars than ever before. they can pay while maximizing returns.
A bunch of tech companies have come into the age of streaming and imposed a kind of efficiency and productivity on the creative process that doesn’t make sense, Keyser said. They pay us by the week and say, give us your good idea and go home. Does not work anymore.
Writers are seeking minimum wage increases, as well as better residuals, which are similar to royalty payments, from streaming services. They also call for strict limits on any content produced by artificial intelligence.
Keyser said the AMPTP has yet to address key issues for fairly compensating writers, even as Hollywood studios rack up profits.
If we don’t negotiate this now, when we come back in three years, it may be too late, Keyser said. Yes, there are costs. There are terrible costs. We are painfully aware of these costs. Companies should come back and talk to us.
In a statement to Yahoo Finance, the AMPTP said: Member companies remain united in their desire to reach a mutually beneficial agreement for writers and the health and longevity of the industry, and to avoid hardship for thousands. of employees who depend on the industry for their livelihoods.
Stalled negotiations with the Screen Actors Guild, which has already authorized a strike, and the Directors Guild of America, which has yet to reach its own agreement with the AMPTP, could complicate the timing of any resolution.
Danny Tolli, a veteran writer and strike captain, said he’s hanging on to two extra unrelated studio jobs in preparation for the long haul.
I’m struggling financially, but it’s important to be here, he said from outside the Netflix building on Sunset Boulevard. Given where I was before the strike, it was not a dangerous bet to go on strike. I already saw my career as a writer evaporate. I knew it was important.
Akiko Fujita is a presenter and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AkikoFujita
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events moving stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hollywood-writers-strike-creates-ripple-effects-across-californias-economy-other-states-204742894.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indian Prime Minister Modi invited to speak at a joint meeting of the US Congress on June 22
- Hollywood writers’ strike creates ripple effects on California economy and other states
- Fitbit now lets you log in to your Google account on June 6th
- Symptom scoring framework helps formalize definition of COVID-19 over time
- Page Not Found – Foreign Policy
- US Congress avoids historic default and approves suspension of debt ceiling
- Elliot Page Reveals A-List Actor Told Him: I’m Gonna Fuck You To Make You Realize You’re Not Gay | Entertainment
- SEC football teams seem afraid to compete against each other on an 8-game schedule
- No. 1 Cal has strong performance to open IRAs
- Study reveals wide variation in intratumoral microbiomes in patients with early-onset and late-onset colorectal cancer
- Pride Month: Bollywood Movies with Stories
- Stock market today: Wall Street jumps and almost escapes its bear market after a strong jobs report | WWTI