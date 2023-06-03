Hollywood writers’ strike creates ripple effects on California economy and other states

About a month into the Hollywood writers’ strike, the standoff between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) remains deadlocked.

The financial impacts have already begun to ripple through nearly every facet of Southern California’s economy. From dry cleaners to restaurants and even the real estate sector, the work stoppage of 11,500 writers has rattled businesses that depend on industry revenue for a living.

And a prolonged strike threatens to spread the impact beyond the region.

With the increase in different types of productions filmed due to new streaming demand and cinematic incentives being much more robust now than it was during the last strike, the overall impact of the strike will be felt in places like Georgia, New York, and elsewhere in a way that was more confined to California last time around, said Kevin Klowden, chief global strategist at the Milken Institute.

Writers Guild of America workers and supporters demonstrate outside Warner Bros. Studios. after union negotiators called a strike for film and television writers, in Burbank, California, U.S., May 2, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A “longer and colder” strike

In North Hollywood, where Pam and Jim Elyea own a prop house called History for Hire, history feels like it’s repeating itself.

Their company has supplied props to motion picture productions for nearly 40 years, including cameras for Steven Spielbergs The Fabelmans and military gear for Platoon. The last time the WGA went on strike in 2007, the Elyeas delayed buying their own warehouse, using the money saved to keep the business afloat.

Pam Elyea said this strike feels longer, colder.

There aren’t a lot of other options for us,” she said. “So what we’re doing during this lockdown is we’re working on our stock, we’re maintaining it, but every week we lose money. Every month we lose money because of this. And we really estimate that the strike will continue at least until the end of September, maybe until the end of the year.

If the last writers’ strike, which started in 2007 and ended in 2008, is any indication, a prolonged strike could lead to major job losses and weigh on the region’s growth. The 100-day strike contributed to 37,700 job cuts and $2.1 billion in losses, according to a Milken Institute study led by Klowden. This accelerated the onset of the California recession in 2008 amid the subprime mortgage crisis that triggered the global financial crisis.

The story continues

Nearly a month into the current strike, a growing list of shows and movies have already halted production. But it’s too early to tell what the full impact will be, Klowden said.

The side effect of the strike can often be delayed, he said. A number of these businesses have already been hit hard by the pandemic, and a prolonged strike could force them to close completely.

“There are terrible costs”

The proliferation of streaming services is at the heart of the strike. Chris Keyser, co-chairman of the WGA’s negotiating committee, said tech companies such as Netflix (NFLX) have fundamentally changed the way writers are paid, employing them for fewer weeks, for fewer dollars than ever before. they can pay while maximizing returns.

A bunch of tech companies have come into the age of streaming and imposed a kind of efficiency and productivity on the creative process that doesn’t make sense, Keyser said. They pay us by the week and say, give us your good idea and go home. Does not work anymore.

Striking writers gather outside the offices of Netflix, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. Television and film writers launched a strike on Tuesday in a fight for fair pay in the age of streaming. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Writers are seeking minimum wage increases, as well as better residuals, which are similar to royalty payments, from streaming services. They also call for strict limits on any content produced by artificial intelligence.

Keyser said the AMPTP has yet to address key issues for fairly compensating writers, even as Hollywood studios rack up profits.

If we don’t negotiate this now, when we come back in three years, it may be too late, Keyser said. Yes, there are costs. There are terrible costs. We are painfully aware of these costs. Companies should come back and talk to us.

In a statement to Yahoo Finance, the AMPTP said: Member companies remain united in their desire to reach a mutually beneficial agreement for writers and the health and longevity of the industry, and to avoid hardship for thousands. of employees who depend on the industry for their livelihoods.

Stalled negotiations with the Screen Actors Guild, which has already authorized a strike, and the Directors Guild of America, which has yet to reach its own agreement with the AMPTP, could complicate the timing of any resolution.

Danny Tolli, a veteran writer and strike captain, said he’s hanging on to two extra unrelated studio jobs in preparation for the long haul.

I’m struggling financially, but it’s important to be here, he said from outside the Netflix building on Sunset Boulevard. Given where I was before the strike, it was not a dangerous bet to go on strike. I already saw my career as a writer evaporate. I knew it was important.

Akiko Fujita is a presenter and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AkikoFujita

