Netflix’s Little Mosque actor banged Sweet Tooth

Aliza Vellanis, North Vancouver-based comedian, starred in a CBC series for six years and turned into a successful career

What does humanity look like through the eyes of a child?

On Gourmanda Netflix series adaptation of a graphic novel by Canadian comic book mastermind Jeff Lemire, lead character Gus navigates an apocalyptic landscape through a lens of innocence, optimism and a love of chocolate bars.

North Vancouver-based actress Aliza Vellani, who plays the lead role of Rani Singh in the series, has made her debut Little mosque on the prairieas Layla Siddiqui, a Muslim teenager who faces her own human challenges while balancing her desires to respect her heritage and be a normal young Canadian.

Being in this role for six years blossomed into an acting career that saw her on popular TV shows including X files, Riverdale and on the animated series Marvel Superhero Adventuresas the voice of Ms. Marvel.

When contacted for an interview, Vellani was in Regina, filming the second season of Zarqaa new comedy series on CBC Gem.

On GourmandVellani said she fell in love with Rani, a woman hiding her infection from ‘the sick’ – a fictional virus that has decimated the world’s human population – while her doctor husband does everything he can to keep her safe. good health.

“I told this as a newly married woman and in a world with the pandemic,” she said. “There were a lot of parallels early on.”

The show’s pilot was filmed in June-July 2019, but the rest of Season 1 was delayed when COVID-19 hit in March 2020. Luckily for the cast, filming resumed in New Zealand in August. .

“It was surreal in March walking around grocery stores, or seeing people in masks and really feeling like we were reliving something we played in June 2019,” Vellani said. “We filmed it. And I see it for real. How is it possible? And it’s really all of us who have that reaction.

Many scenes filmed for the pilot were removed from the final version because it wasn’t really necessary to show what the global panic over the virus looks like, she added. “It was very, very surreal to me.”

In May, Netflix announced that Gourmand will have a third and final season, but no release date has yet been announced.

From Gourmand main cast at cycling podcast

After filming the second season, she returned home to North Vancouver, where she has lived for seven years with her real life cycling fanatic husband, Jamshed Colah.

“I find it hard to imagine myself living anywhere else. It is the most magical place ever,” she said. “My husband and I have truly built a community on the North Shore that has been such a joy and a place of gratitude for me.”

Vellani adopted a local rite of passage by joining cycling club The Last Drop and branched out from her acting career into the world of podcasting. On Super Maidshe takes on the role of producer while her husband Colah hosts.

Taking on the role of podcast producer has been an amazing experience, she said.

“It allowed us to meet so many incredible cycling leaders in BC in particular, and so many people from the North Shore, which is quite surprising,” Vellani said.

“And it was such a beautiful place as a producer to find stories in a world that wasn’t quite my hobby, it was my partner’s hobby. So it’s been really beautiful .

