Snoop Dogg delays Hollywood Bowl shows due to writers’ strike

Snoop Dogg’s summer concerts celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut studio album, “Doggystyle”, have been postponed. Originally scheduled for June 27 and 28 at the Hollywood Bowl, the shows have now been pushed back to October 20 and 21..

The rapper made the announcement via Instagram, updating fans and followers in a video. “Hollywood Bowl!” On June 26 and 27, this date must be moved! Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers, so what we’re going to do, we’re going to push it to October 20 and 21.

The post was accompanied by the caption: “Due to the ongoing WGA strike and DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and 28 at the Hollywood Bowl.”

Snoop Dogg concluded the caption by sharing his support for the strikers: “We stand in solidarity with the unions and hope that the AMPTP will negotiate fair agreements as soon as possible and that everyone can get back to work.”

Snoop previously voiced his support for the strikers during a panel with his Gamma business partner, Larry Jackson, where Snoop said “[Artists] need to understand it the same way writers do.

“Writers strike because [of] streaming, they cannot be paid. Because when it’s on the platform, it’s not like at the box office. He continued, “I don’t understand how you get paid for this shit. Someone explained to me how you can have a billion streams and not a million dollars?… That’s the main complaint a lot of us artists have is that we do big numbers… but it doesn’t make the money. Like, where the fuck is the money? »