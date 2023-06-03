Foo Fighters’ “But Here We Are” is heavy, in every sense of the wordExBulletin

Entertainment
Foo Fighters' "But Here We Are" is heavy, in every sense of the word
Scarlet Page/Courtesy of the artist
Foo Fighters formed out of tragedy, when Kurt Cobain’s suicide in 1994 left Dave Grohl reeling and looking for a voice. The band’s 1995 self-titled debut album found the drummer and new frontman reinvigorated by heartbreak, while 1997’s color and shape doubled as a rousing and catchy therapy session in the wake of her divorce. Taken together, the two records document Grohl’s search for catharsis and balance amid painful destabilization, and they set the tone for a fruitful career that culminated in the 2021 Foo Fighters induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Today, 28 years after the debut of the Foo Fighters, the group releases its 11th album, But we are here and once again finds himself in mourning. Drummer Taylor Hawkins died suddenly in March 2022, leaving the band’s future momentarily uncertain. then, in August of the same year, Grohl lost his mother, Virginia. The lyrics of Grohl’s new songs suggest that she is an even greater presence or, more accurately, absence on the album than Hawkins. Grohl’s words on But we are here pain of loss, even as they explode into true rock chaos, and that loss extends beyond the death of loved ones: these are songs about memory loss, loss of comfort, loss of the past, loss of home. Once again probing the depths of angst led to some of the most vital music of his career.
It is worth pausing here to dispel the pernicious myth of art arising solely from extreme poverty, and to contemplate how Grohl’s best work is also an extension of the deep community that has formed around him. and which has, in recent years, extended to the occasional vocal contribution of his daughter Violet. But it’s hard to miss, and it would be malpractice not to point out, the constant ferocity and emphasis on display in But we are here. Grohl clearly understands that we honor deceased loved ones by creating new joys that we want them to be there to share.
In this way, But we are here truly shines as a tribute to Hawkins. Although the Foo Fighters drummer will be replaced on tour by Josh Freese, Grohl returns to the kit throughout the new record, and he brings raw, instantly identifiable intensity to his 10 tracks. “Rescued” and “Under You” open But we are here with singles that seem to have emerged straight from an alternate universe greatest hits package, these are career highlights that sound both timeless and utterly present while “Nothing At All” and the title track heighten the aggression of these songs with choruses that set off some of the finest frenzies of the Foo Fighters career.
Of course, for this group, riffs and reflection are not mutually exclusive. For all its relentless abandon, “Under You” taps into a deep well of feeling “Someone said I’ll never see your face again / Part of me just can’t believe it’s true / Pictures of us sharing songs and cigarettes / That’s how I’ll always imagine you” because he sees grief as both a great weight and a process. Elsewhere, absences abound from every angle: “I hear voices / None of them are you,” Grohl sings in “Hearing Voices,” while the 10-minute epic “The Teacher” finds him pleading, “Show me how to cry, man / Show me how to say goodbye.” “Rest” closes But we are here on a real teardrop, as he promises a reunion “under the hot Virginia sun,” a reference to both his place of origin and the woman who raised him. And “The Glass” clarifies the stakes of his grief, as Grohl sings, “I had a home version, and just like that, I was left to live without it.”
Yet all the talk of death that pervades But we are here shouldn’t overshadow how a truly terrific rock record is so catchy and vibrant, so overflowing with wild-eyed wonder. It is heavyin every sense of the word, but make no mistake: it will be stuck in your head for days.
