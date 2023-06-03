Meet Zaheer Iqbal, Boyfriend of Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha, his net worth is…





Sonakshi Sinha celebrates her 36th birthday on June 2, today, and on her special day, she was warmly wished by none other than her handsome suitor Zaheer Iqbal. Rumors are swirling that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been dating for a few years now. With his Instagram post on Friday, Zaheer Iqbal seemingly confirmed his relationship with Sonakshi Sinha and said “I love you” by sharing a bunch of photos of them. He wrote: “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna

Neways….You can always count on me. You are the best. Keep “Roaring” and hover still. May you see more of the world than anyone ever has. May you always live the mermaid life. Always be happy. I like you.” Here are the viral photos For those who don’t know, Zaheer Iqbal is an Indian actor who made his debut with the movie Notebook. Zaheer Iqbal, also known as Zaheer Ratnasi, was born into a wealthy family of jewelers. Zaheer Iqbal’s father, Iqbal Ratansi, is a close friend of Salman Khan. Her older sister, Sanam Ratansi, is a well-known celebrity stylist and is also known as Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari’s personal stylist. He also has a younger brother, MD Ladha, who graduated from Auckland University of Technology in Computing and Information. Zaheer Iqbal first joined his family business and was later approached by Salman Khan to try out for movies. Zaheer Iqbal was the assistant director of Salman Khan’s 2014 film Jai Ho. Zaheer Iqbal made his acting debut in 2019. The film was produced by Salman Khan Films. Zaheer Iqbal has earned pretty well from commercials, movies, and brand endorsements. According to various media sources, his net worth stands at around Rs. 1-2 Crores in 2022 excluding his family share.

