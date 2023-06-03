Los Angeles Council Members Resume Hollywood Problem Solving Supporting WGA Strikers – Deadline





Los Angeles City Council members representing Hollywood on Friday introduced a resolution in support of striking workers and calling on studios to return to the bargaining table to address workers’ demands. “It’s a fight for the future of Hollywood,” said board member Hugo Soto-Martínez, who represents most of Hollywood, including Netflix and Paramount. “We can’t allow these big corporations to make $30 billion in profits over the past few years and then refuse to pay their workers a living wage.” “This resolution is a proud statement of solidarity with the working families of Los Angeles.” said adviser Katy Yaroslavsky, who represents Fox and CBS studios. “WGA writers, like all workers, deserve to be paid what they are worth, and they deserve dignity in their work. It’s high time for studios to recognize this, come back to the table and end this strike now. The resolution: WHEREAS, The Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) and the Writers Guild of America East (WGAE) (jointly WGA), which collectively represent more than 11,500 film and television writers across the country, are currently without a contract and on strike; And WHEREAS the WGA’s reasonable demands of the major media companies that employ their members – including Disney, NBC Universal, Paramount, Netflix, Apple and Amazon – have not been met; And WHEREAS writers are facing the most comprehensive attack on their pay and working conditions in a generation. Media companies have taken advantage of the industry’s shift to global streaming to underpay workers. As a result, writers do more work for less pay and with less job security; And WHEREAS this erosion of writers’ pay and working conditions occurred as their employers collected nearly $30 billion in entertainment operating profits each year from 2017 to 2021; And WHEREAS, without writers, the entertainment industry would have no stories to tell; And WHEREAS Los Angeles is the entertainment capital of the world and has a vested interest in the sustainability of this industry’s workforce; And NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that by passing this resolution, the Los Angeles City Council urges the Alliance of Film and Television Producers to come to the bargaining table and reach a fair deal with the workers of the WGA. Wealthy executives shouldn’t be getting bonuses for refusing to pay their writers a living wage. It’s always great to see solidarity and organizing pay off, whether on the picket lines or in the boardroom. https://t.co/atabD6Uon1 — Hugo Soto-Martnez (@HugoForCD13) June 1, 2023

