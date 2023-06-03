Elliot Page reveals top actor verbally abused him two months after coming out | Elliot Page | Just Jared: Celebrity News and Gossip





Elliot Pagethe new memoirs “Edge” comes out next week and there’s an entire chapter devoted to an A-list actor who verbally abused him in 2014. Famous A–hole at Party” is the title of a chapter in which Elliot recounts what happened at a birthday party he attended, just two months after coming out as gay when he still identified as a woman. Keep reading to find out more… Elliot didn’t name the A-List actor in question, but said he was just an “acquaintance,” according to People. The actor said Page “You’re not gay. There is no such thing. You are just afraid of men. He also said, I’m going to fuck you to make you realize you’re not gay. When they saw each other again at the gym a few days later, the actor approached Page and said, I don’t have a problem with gay people, I swear. Page replied, “I think you could.” I’ve had a version of this many times throughout my life. Many queer and trans people deal with it all the time. Those moments that we love often don’t talk or that we’re supposed to brush off, when in fact it’s very awful. I put this story in the book because it’s about highlighting reality, the stuff we deal with, and what’s constantly being thrown at us, especially in predominantly cis and heterosexual environments. How we navigate this world where you either have more extreme and overt moments like that. Or you have more subtle jokes. [In Hollywood] they are very powerful people. They are the ones who choose the stories that are told and who create content that people can see all over the world. » Elliot written in the book. I purposely do not share his name. But he’ll hear about it and know it’s him. Elliot says a lot of people saw what happened at that party. In the book, Elliot also wrote about a secret relationship he had with a top actress, who was already dating someone else at the time.

