Actor Da Silva will ride the sport’s fastest seat in Detroit





Actor Luis Da Silva Jr., one of the stars of the summer hit movie “Fast X,” will ride in the fastest seat in the sport at the Chevrolet Grand Prix of Detroit presented by Lear on Sunday, June 4, leading the full field of drivers to the green flag of NTT INDYCAR SERIES street circuit racing. Da Silva plays Diogo in “Fast X,” the 10th main installment in Universal Pictures’ hugely popular “The Fast and The Furious” series. An elite basketball player in his hometown of Elizabeth, New Jersey, Da Silva’s life changed forever at the age of 18 when he was scouted for his basketball talent in an open audition for a Nike basketball ad. He became the focal point of the now iconic “Nike Freestyle” campaign, which led to him appearing on the cover of Time magazine and the front page of The Wall Street Journal. Da Silva then set his sights on Hollywood. His natural acting talent attracted almost immediate work, as he starred alongside Academy Award-winning Jodie Foster and Oscar-nominated Terrence Howard in 2007’s “The Brave One.” That performance led to several projects over the next few years before landing the 2011 breakout role of Diogo in “Fast Five,” the fifth installment in “The Fast and the Furious” series. He also starred alongside Johnny Depp in “21 Jump Street” in 2012. Since then, Da Silva has appeared in films with many of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Kate Winslet, Woody Harrelson, Ruby Rose, Casey Affleck, Aaron Paul and John Travolta. INDYCAR’s fastest seat in sports is a high-speed, high-octane, supercharged thrill ride in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special rear passenger seat. At nearly every race on the schedule, the car drives the field of drivers to the start/finish line to signify the start of the race, with a special passenger in the guest seat. Former participants in the sport’s fastest seat include Lady Gaga, NBA champions Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard, Olympic gold medalists Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Lilly King, actors Simu Liu and Channing Tatum, and many more. ‘others. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES represents the ultimate racing challenge, with drivers competing at speeds of over 200mph on a demanding set of ovals and road and city courses. The full program can be viewed here.

