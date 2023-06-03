Striking Hollywood Writers Won’t Rest Until AI Is Shut Down

The rise of generative AI, the hottest thing in tech today, is also on the minds of TV and film writers as they try to strike a fair deal. and fairness to end the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

The dispute between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has entered its second month, and the gloom of June is setting in in Hollywood. Striking writers remain determined to make their voices heard and their demands met, and one of the main sticking points is how AI tools are potentially putting creative jobs at risk.

“We understand that we can’t live without it,” said screenwriter and television producer Josh Friedman. Decrypt Thursday outside the historic Paramount Pictures lot in Los Angeles. “We are here.”

Image: Decrypt

The use of AI remains a critical factor in WGA negotiations. WGA proposals include regulations on the use of AI for projects covered by the union Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA), or the collective agreement that covers the benefits, rights, and protections for most of the work performed by members.

The union proposed a settlement that AI may not write or rewrite literary material for such projects and may not be used as source material, nor may material covered by the MBA be used to train generative AI. The AMPTP rejected the proposal.

“Our concerns are very specific,” Friedman said. AMPTP’s response, Friedman said, was a promise to meet again once a year to discuss the status of the technology.

Concerns about generative AI aren’t the only reason the WGA is striking. Other key demands include increased salaries, higher residuals for shows that have large audiences and on services with a significant number of international subscribers, and a more reliable compensation structure at various stages of film projects and televisions.

AI is taking over Hollywood?

While the potential dangers of AI to humanity have dominated the news lately, Friedman thinks it’s not yet time to worry about a sentient threat like Skynet in “The Terminator.” And he should know something about it, having created the television series Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and co-created the story of Terminator: Dark Fate.”

Founded in 1954, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) is one of the largest unions in the entertainment industry, with over 15,000 members. With its members currently unemployed for weeks, most major film and television productions have come to a halt.

Members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) joined WGA members on the picket line in a show of solidarity. While not speaking for them, Friedman said SAG members should also be concerned about AI-generated images and voice deepfakes.

“It’s a ‘now’ problem,” Friedman said. “I don’t think we’re far from AI-driven hardware. Everyone should be worried about that.”

One of the things AI-generated writing lacks, Friedman said, is the human element that creates great stories. Modern AI tools may be able to generate a passable facsimile, but as some of the funnier picket boards have teased, they’re not as capable of producing a real emotional response as a skilled writer is. would be.

A gripping writer shows his position on AI. Image: Decrypt

“A lot of what we write comes from ourselves,” he said. “Things we love, hate, fear, and things that happened to us when we were kids; things that happened to us yesterday.”

Friedman also took issue with how AI chatbots like OpenAIs ChatGPT and Googles Bard generate their content, saying he doesn’t write that scratching other people works.

“It’s a plagiarism machine,” he added.

Writers won’t wait

Crossing Melrose Avenue towards another group of picketers, other WGA members voiced their concerns toDecrypt on studios using AI tools.

AI “is a huge problem,” said writer and producer Molly Nussbaum (“Brave New World”) Decrypt outside Raleigh Studios. “Existentially it devalues ​​the work we do as writers and the creative process. To call it ‘grunt work’ or just say we can cultivate it and then you can just reinforce it…it shows a complete lack of understanding of what we are doing.”

After the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November and the more advanced GPT-4 model in March, AI and its potential use cases have become a hot topic around the world, especially in the entertainment industry and some information. This raised alarm bells among WGA members.

As Nussbaum explained, AI was at the forefront when the WGA polled its members on priorities for the upcoming negotiations. In May, computer scientist and actress Justine Bateman called for action in a tweet thread detailing how AI could disrupt the entertainment industry and what actors can do to protect themselves.

Image: Decrypt

“I know it’s a business, but it’s an entertainment and arts business,” Nussbaum said. “We have to remember that’s part of it,” she added, also likening the use of artificial intelligence to plagiarism.

“If you use it to write an article in college, that’s considered plagiarism. Why would it be any different if you use it to write a pitch?” she added. “AI is not generative; it just regurgitates a mixture of what it finds on the internet and already existing sources.

Nussbaum once believed that Hollywood’s move to AI was a problem for the future, but he now feels like it’s a today’s problem that can’t wait as the role of writers creative is potentially marginalized by emerging technologies.

“If we don’t start putting in provisions now, there will be no chance of fixing this problem in the future. The ship will have sailed,” Nussbaum said. “I think that’s why everyone is convinced that we want to stand out now, so that we can have some skin in this game and it’s not too late.”

Want to learn more about AI? Check out our latest Decrypt U course, Getting Started with AI. It covers everything from the history of AI to machine learning, ChatGPT and ChainGPT. Learn morehere.