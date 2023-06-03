



Jiah Khan Bollywood Journey: The actress only acted in 3 films alongside major superstars before her sudden disappearance Subscribe to Notifications HIGHLIGHTS Jiah Khan died on June 3, 2013

She worked in only 3 movies before her tragic death

The actress has worked with 3 major Bollywood superstars Anniversary of the death of Jiah Khan : Actress Jiah Khan was found dead in her apartment in Juhu on June 3, 2013. Even 10 years after her death, the mystery surrounding her disappearance continues to dominate the headlines. The actress, born as Nafisa Rizvi Khan, was undoubtedly a rising star. With just three films, she managed to make a name for herself in the industry and worked with big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. Jiah was born in New York to Indian parents and moved to London when she was 2 years old. Later, she moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in Bollywood. Jiah Khan’s Bollywood Journey Actress Jiah Khan’s Bollywood debut dates back to 2007 with the film Nishabd alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The controversial film made headlines for its subject matter, which dealt with an older man’s relationship with a younger woman. After her debut, the actress received critical and public acclaim for her performance in the film. She was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Jiah Khan’s next film was a blockbuster hit Ghajini, starring superstar Aamir Khan. Although she had a short role, she made an impact on the audience. In 2010, Jiah starred in Akshay Kumar’s comedy film Housefull. The film was another feather in the success of the actress. Death of Jiah Khan The Nishabd actress was found dead in her apartment in Juhu on June 3, 2013. Following her death, actor Aditya Pancholi’s son, Sooraj Pancholi, was charged with aiding and abetting suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code and he was arrested by the Mumbai Police. Recently, Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted in the case of Jiah Khan’s death after 10 years of legal battle.

