“I’m going to fuck you to make you understand that you’re not gay”





In his upcoming memoir, “Pageboy,” the Oscar nominee claims the famous “asshole actor at a party” also told him that homosexuality “doesn’t exist” two months after Page came out as gay. Elliot Page says a famous actor once said he would sleep with him to make him “realize” he wasn’t gay. In People From his upcoming memoir, “Pageboy,” which will be released next week, the Oscar nominee recalled the encounter, which he says happened at a birthday party in Los Angeles a few months after his came out as gay in 2014. (Page came out as trans in 2020.)

Getty Elliot Page reveals he had a relationship with Kate Mara right after coming out as gay in 2014

See the story Page wrote in a chapter titled “Famous A—hole at Party,” that a high-profile actor—whom he called an “acquaintance”—told him, “You’re not gay. not say exist. You are just afraid of men. According to the ‘Umbrella Academy’ star, the acquaintance added, “I’m going to fuck you to let you know you’re not gay.” Page said he met the anonymous actor a few days later, writing that the man told him, “I don’t have a problem with gay people, I swear.” Page said he replied, “I think you could.” Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media. The ‘Juno’ star told People he “didn’t deliberately share his name. But he’ll hear about it and know it’s him.” According to Page, many people at the party witnessed the exchange between him and the other actor. He also said he had experienced similar encounters in the past. “I’ve had a version of this many times in my life,” he told People. “A lot of queer and trans people deal with it all the time. Those moments that we love often don’t talk about or that we’re supposed to ignore, when in fact it’s very awful.” Page added: “I put this story in the book because it’s about highlighting the reality, the s— we deal with and what’s constantly thrown at us, especially in environments predominantly cis and heterosexual How we navigate this world where either you have more extreme and overt moments like that or you have more subtle jokes. [In Hollywood] they are very powerful people. They are the ones who choose the stories that are told and who create content that people can see all over the world.” “Pageboy: A Memoir” will be released on June 6.

