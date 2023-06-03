Sharon Stone Says She Was Snubbed By Hollywood After Stroke: I Haven’t Had A Job Since! | Entertainment





Sharon Stone thinks she was kicked out of Hollywood after suffering a stroke. The Basic Instinct actress, 65, was rushed to hospital in 2001 after suffering a brain haemorrhage that lasted nine days, forcing her away from her career for two years, which , according to her, led her to be out of the movies for 20 years. years. She told Page Six at The Hollywood Reporters’ Raising our Voices event this week: I recovered for seven years, and I haven’t had a job since. When it first happened, I didn’t want to tell anyone because you know if something’s wrong with you, you’re out. Something went wrong with me, I’ve been dating for 20 years. I had no jobs. I was a really big movie star at one point in my life, Stone added. Though she’s among cinema’s most recognizable scenes thanks to her leg-crossing moment in 1992’s Basic Instinct and a 1996 Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role as mad hustler Ginger McKenna in Martin Scorseses Casino, she feels like she’s lost everything since her health scare. She told Variety in 2019: I lost my place in the company. I was like the sexiest movie star, you know? It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous and she died and I had a stroke. And we have been forgotten. You find yourself at the back of the pack in your company, like me. You need to understand yourself again. Sharon’s roles after her stroke have included roles in films such as Catwoman, Lovelace and The Laundromat. Sharon, who has an estimated fortune of $60 million, told a Womens Cancer Fund event on March 23, days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, that she had lost half of its money during the recent financial crisis. She said: I just lost half my money on this banking thing and that doesn’t mean I’m not here. Sharon has also repeatedly alleged that she was tricked by RoboCop and Showgirls director Paul Verhoeven, 84, into taking off her underwear for his famous Basic Instinct police interrogation scene, in which his psychotic bisexual persona uncrosses his legs to briefly reveal his private parts.

