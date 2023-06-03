Entertainment
Actor said he ‘kicked’ me to ‘realize’ I wasn’t gay
Elliot Page reveals in his new memoir, “Pageboy”, that a top actor once verbally abused him.
The incident happened after the ‘Juno’ star came out as gay in February 2014, but before his gender transition in December 2020.
I’m going to fuck you to make you realize you’re not gay,” claims Page, the unnamed actor told him at a birthday party in Los Angeles in 2014, according to an excerpt from a chapter titled at rightly Famous A–hole at Party, which people got Friday.
The ‘Umbrella Academy’ star adds that the other celeb, who he describes only as an “acquaintance”, insisted, “‘You’re not gay. It doesn’t exist. You’re just scared of men.
Page told the magazine that he “intentionally” didn’t name the author, who “will hear about it and know it’s him.”
The ‘Hard Candy’ star also writes that the duo met at a gym a few days after the inappropriate conversation, and the anonymous actor reportedly clarified, “‘I don’t have a problem with gay people, I swear.’
Page says he replied, “I think you could.”
The Oscar nominee shares that the exchange was no stranger to him as he had had “a version of this that happened many times” throughout his life.
“A lot of queer and trans people deal with it all the time,” he adds.
“Those moments that we often don’t talk about or are supposed to ignore, when in reality it’s very awful.”
Page told People that he shared the story in his book to highlight “s–t” people in the LGBTQIA+ community, especially in “predominantly cis and heterosexual environments.”
“[In Hollywood] they are very powerful people,” the “My Days of Mercy” star pointed out.
“They are the ones who choose the stories told and create content that people can see all over the world.”
Page also writes in his memoir that he had a secret relationship with a closed female co-star — referred to as “Ryan” in the book — and a romance with Kate Mara while the latter was dating Max Minghella.
It was right after I came out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak, writes the “Whip It” star.
I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, pretty much sums up a certain dynamic that I constantly found myself in, falling in love with people that I think a lot of us do and don’t are not fully available. And the kind of security in that and the ups and downs and the serotonin bump and then it goes away.
Page was previously married to dancer Emma Portner.
However, he filed for divorce in January 2021 after three years of marriage.
The couple said in a joint statement at the time, After careful consideration and consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.
