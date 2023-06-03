Taika Waititi denounces the crisis of diversity in Hollywood

Source file

ByJonny Mahon-Heap, Stuff

Taika Waititi spoke about Hollywood’s diversity crisis during an impassioned speech at The Hollywood Reporters Raising Our Voices luncheon on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Waititi slammed the burden placed on Indigenous filmmakers to deal with the legacies of colonialism, in a powerful speech with many four-letter words to a room full of Hollywood celebrities including Eva Longoria and Niecy-Nash Betts.

We all want to work and not have to come and make signs and speeches in the middle of our day, Waititi said during his speech. This is a good thing. It’s good that we talk about it. We need to keep talking about it, but that’s what you’re making us do.

The Thor filmmaker lamented the dearth of native films as he took the stage.

You wonder why there’s no native stuff there – that’s what you make us do. Have us come and talk about the problem and tell you how to fix it. You broke it – you fix it.

It’s like someone breaks into your house, steals all your s… and burns your house down and then says OK, we need to talk about it. And then saying now are you going to rebuild your house and what can we give you to help you rebuild your house that we burned down.

You build the fucking house. You burned it. I’ll be back, and I hope you do well and if you don’t do well, try again.

Waititi was the keynote speaker at the event and featured in this week’s edition of The Hollywood Reporter.

He praised his mentor, Merata Mita, for shaping his cinematic experiences.

Instead of diversifying the screen, what I really want to see and what I really seek and hope for is a term coined by my mentor Merata Mita, who was the first indigenous and female filmmaker to come out of New Zealand .

She was the one who started it all and the term she liked to use was decolonize the screen.

Waititi concluded his speech by asking Hollywood to stop demanding that people of color and Indigenous communities address the issue of diversity.

Stop asking us what to do, how to fix things, okay? I’m so tired of this, of the diversity, of the conversation about inclusivity, of all the conversations, he said.

It won’t happen in two years, it won’t happen in four years. It’s a long trip. So trip, we should trip together, you do most of the tripping. We’ll get there, but don’t expect it to be fixed like this.

The Raising Our Voices luncheon is the second annual event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter, which the magazine says is focused on Hollywood’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.