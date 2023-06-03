Gay Best Friend: A History of Hollywood’s Favorite Queer Character | Movies

BBefore the gay best friend could be eliminated, he had to come out. Today, these three short words tend to point to the most constraining boundaries of queer characters in movies, a trope and archetype designed to keep homosexuality out of the way, alongside the more acceptable lives and loves of queer people. heterosexuals. For a time, however, the sassy medium was about the best representation queer people could hope for on screen, even if it required some code reading from viewers. In Code-era Hollywood, to assign a sexuality to the single wasp man commenting on, or even helping, the entanglement of the protagonists would have been a detail too far. He had a name, a role, a handful of good lines. What more could he ask for as an identity?

Curated by critic Michael Koresky, a mini-season of films on the Criterion Channel in June offers some depth and dignity to a character often belittled as a condescending relic of now-outdated prejudice, even as he persists in film and TV. Today. Koresky’s selection dives beyond the realm of romantic comedy where the trope has made its most lasting impression, and into realistic dramas, psycho-thrillers and unclassifiable art films (Irma Vep, the most unexpected) through which the gay best friend evolved from a guy to a human being.

But one type was enough, in the 1930s and 1940s, to occupy character actors like the superbly named Franklin Pangborn in antics like Stage Door and Easy Living written by Preston Sturges, playing one variation after another of the same man: tedious , quick-talking, mischievously knowing but otherwise asexual. Edward Everett Horton and Grady Sutton, Pangborn’s contemporaries in the category of gay actors dubbed Hollywood’s sissies, extended the stereotype into awkward or hayseed comedic territory. (Occasionally, they even got to play ostensibly straight, but never manly characters.)

In the 1949s spritz Katharine Hepburn-Spencer Tracy romcom Adams Rib, the gay sidekick might not just be a snappy civil servant, butler, manager, milliner, but a proper pal, even some kind of foil. Played by straight and edgy actor David Wayne, singer and pianist Kip is a fun-loving Hepburns neighbor, married to New York lawyer Amanda, though there’s enough flirtatiousness that he’s been partying with her to aggravate her husband. There is joy in heteronormativity, Kip seems to suggest; the film, directed by famed gay man George Cukor, feels happily complicit in this truth even as it obeys the rules of straight romance.

Spencer Tracy, David Wayne and Katharine Hepburn in Adams Rib. Photography: Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy

It’s certainly a more sun-kissed presentation of queer masculinity than the gadfly-sweet code gossip columnist Addison DeWitt in All About Eve: played to Oscar-winning effect by George Sanders, he’s everyone’s and everyone’s best friend. person, his sexuality implied not so much through his mannerisms (because Sanders avoids fuzzy parody) as through his proudly possessed otherness, his meandering traversal of social sects: We are the original displaced personalities, he tells a given time, referring to theater people. The secondary implication is quite clear.

But things would get more complicated; the assurance of gay best friends would waver. In the teen boredom drama Rebel Without a Cause, bisexual actor Sal Mineo took the archetypal into tragic (though still nominally veiled) territory, his timid social outcast Plato ultimately overly infatuated with James’s smoking hero. Deans to get to the end of the movie. In the 1960s, a new wave of social-realistic films finally unveiled their gay best friend characters in a sympathetic light.

Britain gave us The L-Shaped Room, in which a black gay musician helpfully mirrors the underdog status of single, pregnant heroine Leslie Carons, and A Taste of Honey, where Rita Tushingham’s sweet gay housemate, also knocked up, even offers to marry him. , with a line that practically distills the role of archetypes throughout film history: you need someone to love you while you’re looking for someone to love. In the United States, Paul Newmans Rachel, Rachel offered a female version in character actor Estelle Parsons Calla, a lesbian confidante of the eponymous protagonist of Joanne Woodwards, a repressed virgin schoolteacher; Calla attempts to respond to Rachel’s loneliness with a kiss, strongly rebuffed, hinting at a story Hollywood was not yet ready to tell. In 1983, Silkwood, the lesbian best friend played gruffly by a startling cast, Cher, could be granted a lover.

So, eventually, could his male counterpart, even though the sexual revolution of the 1970s, countered by the AIDS panic and Reaganist homophobia of the 1980s, had done little to promote him from the margins in mainstream cinema. audience. In the 1991s, gay best friend Frankie and Johnny could take the form of a couple Nathan Lane and Sean OBryan providing wholesome romantic advice to an incredibly in love Michelle Pfeiffer. In 1994’s Four Weddings and a Funeral, the one couple who can’t legally marry gives heterosexual lovemaking movies some weight: John Hannah’s elegy borrowed from Auden for Simon Callow is the scene that everyone remember.

Rupert Everett and Julia Roberts in My Best Friends Wedding. Photography: Ronald Grant

Rupert Everett, devoted gay right-hand man to romantic schemer Julia Roberts in My Best Friends Wedding, fails to get a partner but manages to defend the single’s acceptability for him and the straight heroine at the end of the film. He was popular enough to spark a series of relationship movies where gay best friend is promoted to main man: In The Object of My Affection, Paul Rudd is the perfect partner that Jennifer Aniston basically wants but can’t to have ; in the miserable The Next Best Thing, Everett has a child with Madonna, only for his subsequent heterosexual romance to separate them. In both films, the gay man got an upgrade in billing if not agency, remaining merely an enabler of a woman’s well-being.

What now, with gay romance no longer the red line it was in movies, with homosexuality no longer strictly a fringe concern? Well, the gay best friend lives on, even if he sometimes has company in the protagonist: Richard E Grants is the drinking buddy of Melissa McCarthys, writer Lee Israel, in Can You Ever Forgive Me? is in every way a classic of the genre, except that Lee herself is queer, protagonist, and sidekick bound in otherness. In Todd Hayness Carol, the main character of Cate Blanchett is supported in her homosexuality by a best friend (Sarah Paulson) who has already been through it all. And on the contemporary end of the spectrum, the gay protagonists of Heartstopper may be dealing with age-old identity crises, but a diverse social group, including transgender best friend Elle, helps them come true. The gay best friend may no longer be an outdated archetype, but it’s no longer isolated.