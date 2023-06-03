Bollywood Box Office: Movies That Crossed the 100 Crore Mark But Are Considered ‘Flops’ | Bollywood





Here are movies that broke the coveted 100 crore mark but failed to achieve commercial success.

Bollywood Flops even after 100 Crores: Bollywood film industry has witnessed a major shift in the definition of film success. It used to be considered that if a film passed the “100 crore mark” it was successful, but today this traditional definition is no longer applicable. There are several movies that came out in the past that managed to cross 100 crores at the box office, but they are still considered as “flops”. Here’s a list of all the box office hit collectibles that were considered “flops.” Ra.A Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, “Ra.One” was undoubtedly one of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s most anticipated projects. With a massive budget of Rs 150 crore, the film had high expectations. However, it fell short, only managing to earn Rs 116 crore at the box office. Despite featuring prominent actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal, “Ra.One” failed to leave a lasting impact. Radhe Shyam “Radhe Shyam” marked the return of superstar Prabhas to the big screen in a romantic avatar. Paired opposite Pooja Hegde, the film boasted a staggering budget of Rs 300 crore. However, it could only garner Rs 118 crore at the box office, causing disappointment among fans and critics. The film’s inability to translate its heavy investment into success raises questions about the changing dynamics of Bollywood. Hindostan thugs Considered one of the most anticipated films from prestigious production house Yash Raj Films, “Thugs of Hindostan” featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana. However, the film turned out to be a colossal flop, earning only Rs 150 crore despite its mammoth budget of Rs 300 crore. This failure raises concerns about the industry’s ability to deliver engaging content which justifies its extravagant budgets. Zero ‘Zero’ was a disaster in Shah Rukh Khan’s career, despite entering the 100 crore club. The film, made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, failed to resonate with audiences and was ultimately considered a flop. The film’s disappointing performance underscores the need for Bollywood filmmakers to focus on compelling storytelling and gripping narratives rather than relying solely on big-budget shows. Meanwhile, we all know that the Indian film industry is currently in a phase of transformation. Several biopics and sci-fi films have already changed the definition of traditional Indian films. With the increase in different audience choices and visions, filmmakers are doing their best to bring innovative ideas to the big screen. – PTC PUNJABI

