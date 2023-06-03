Odisha train crash: Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, Vivek Agnihotri and other Bollywood celebrities express their grief





Image Source: FILE IMAGE Train accident in Odisha: reactions from celebrities Odisha train crash: Condolences for loss of life poured in from around the world as India witnessed a tragic train crash on Friday night. Over 230 people were killed and over 900 injured when three trains collided one after another in a gruesome sequence in Balasore district of Odisha. This massive accident saw three trains collide in a gruesome sequence in Balasore district of Odisha. Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Kirron Kher, Sonu Sood, Vivek Agnihotri and others expressed their grief after learning of the incident. Salman Khan tweeted: “Truly saddened to hear of the accident, may God rest the souls of the deceased, protect and give strength to the families of those injured in this unfortunate accident.” Actress-turned-politician Kirron Kher said, “Saddened to learn of the disastrous train crash from Balasore to Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.” Junior NTR tweeted, “Sincere condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the tragic train crash. My thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time. .” Sonu Sood shared a tweet with a photo of the train crash site and added a broken heart emoticon. On the other hand, Vivek Agnihotri asked who was responsible for the collision of three trains, as he offered his condolences. “Tragic and very shameful. How can 3 trains be involved at this time and time? Who is responsible? Prayers for all families. Om shanti.” Following the incident, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik visited the crash site and provided an update on the situation in one of the deadliest accidents in the country. The cause of the train crash in Odisha will be known after the Railway Safety Commissioner submits his report. Bhubaneswar officials said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units were working at the crash site, in addition to 1,200 people. The Indian Army also stepped in to assist in the rescue operation. Speaking to the media, Colonel SK Dutta said the army has been continuously engaged in rescue operations since last night and more troops are coming from Kolkata. Latest entertainment news

