Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and more offer condolences after tragic train crash – Reuters





The horrific crash left more than 280 people dead and around 900 injured By ANI Published: Sat, Jun 3, 2023, 11:14 AM Bollywood actors have taken to social media to express their condolences after the tragic train crash in Odisha which left more than 280 people dead and hundreds injured. Salman Khan expressed his anguish on Twitter. He wrote: “Truly saddened to learn of the accident, may God rest the souls of the deceased, protect and give strength to the families of those injured in this unfortunate accident.” Madhuri Dixit Nene said she was “praying for the speedy recovery of the injured”. Akshay Kumar mentioned that the footage of the tragic train crash broke his heart. “It is heartbreaking to see the footage of the tragic train crash in Odisha. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of those affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti,” he said. writing. Actor Shilpa Shetty also reacted to the crash. “Sickened by the loss of so many lives in the train crash in Odisha. Praying for the souls of the deceased and their families,” she wrote on an Instagram Story. According to the latest estimates from the South Eastern Railway, the death toll in the rail accident involving two express trains – Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express – and a freight train at Balasore has risen to 288. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Friday an ex-gratia of Rs 200,000 each to the relatives of the deceased. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the ex gratia amount will be allocated by the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased. Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, en route to Howrah, derailed and fell onto an adjacent track. The oncoming Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express 12841 on a parallel track rammed the derailed cars. Some cars of the Coromandel Express derailed and crashed into the stationary freight train on the third track. Railway spokesman Amitabh Sharma said the accident happened around 7 p.m. on Friday. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw arrived at the scene and oversaw the rescue operation. He ordered a detailed, high-level investigation into the incident. The Rail Safety Commissioner will also conduct an independent investigation, Vaishnaw said on Saturday. “We are focusing on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will start after the clearance from the district administration,” the union railway minister said. READ ALSO :

