Entertainment
A mixed-use building stands at 7424 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood
More than a year after construction began in West Hollywood, timber framing is beginning to go up for a new mixed-use development just south of South Plummer Park.
The project, which takes shape at 7424 Santa Monica Blvd., is approved for the construction of a five-story building comprising 40 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments on 2,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor. The plans also call for 47 parking spaces in a basement garage, as well as a roof-level amenity terrace.
Architecture firm based in Pasadena Urban follower designs the apartment complex, which was described in a 2019 report to the West Hollywood Planning Commission’s Design Review Subcommittee as having a “crenellated” appearance. Renderings show a contemporary podium-like building with a white frame on the top three levels, floating above the second floor, separating it from the ground floor.
The project site is owned by 7428 Santa Monica, LLC, a Los Angeles-based entity linked to local real estate development company Vitruvian Management.
The development site is three blocks east of the old site of a car wash at 7617 Santa Monica Boulevardwhere LaTerra Development is building a similar mixed-use apartment complex.
