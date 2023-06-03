Actor Jamie Foxx reportedly blind and paralyzed after long hospital stay

Actor and comedian Jamie Foxx has reportedly been blinded and paralyzed after a long illness that left him in hospital.

For weeks, funny man and actor Jamie Foxx has been MIA. All that has been known about the 55-year-old as of mid-April 2023 is that he is suffering from an illness or condition or some kind of medical “condition” and that he is unable to perform as an actor at the moment. So far, very little has been said about Foxx’s condition or whereabouts.

Jamie Foxx has a long list of accomplishments and projects under his belt, the list of which does not include his Disney credits. For the House of Mouse, Foxx lent her voice to the Disney/PIXAR movie Soul (2020), which tells the story of middle school music teacher Joe Gardner (voiced by Foxx) who is always looking for that “one more thing”. When he finds it, he struggles to understand why he still feels satisfaction and peace inside. It’s a great film for helping grieving people deal with the grief and pain of loss, as this writer unexpectedly discovered. You can read more about it here.

Foxx also reprized his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) in Spider-Man: No Coming Home(2021), a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Foxx’s daughter says actor suffered ‘medical complication’

On April 11, Corinne Foxx, the daughter of Jamie Foxx, announced that the actor and comedian had suffered a medical complication, but she did not give details of the “complication” or her condition.

“Fortunately, with quick action and great care, he is already on the road to recovery,” she said. “We know how loved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family requests privacy during this time. A rep for Foxx said, “Nothing else is being provided by the family at this time.”

In May, Foxx finally broke his silence, though he has yet to speak directly with the press or give specific details about the condition that landed him in hospital in April and what his condition might be like. presumed journey to healing and restoration of health. More recently, Foxx’s close friend and colleague Nick Cannon spoke out, saying only that Foxx would speak with his fans “when he’s ready.”

Still no news from the actor

While the actor certainly deserves his privacy, Foxx’s absence and lack of communication about his condition has left fearful fans with growing concerns for his long-term health and well-being. But during a recent episode of the Ask Dr Drew podcast, Hollywood journalist AJ Benza claimed that Foxx is now blind and paralyzedthe result of having received a vaccination against COVID-19 after apparently speaking to a source close to the actor.

“Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after being vaccinated,” Benza explained. “He didn’t want the shot, but the movie he was in, he was pressured to get it.” The 61-year-old journalist explained that the blood clot in his brain left him partially paralyzed and blind at the time. Although Benza did not name his source, he claimed the source was well-placed and close to the actor.

“I’m thinking, ‘Is that why he exploded on set a week before this medical emergency happened? ‘” Benza, a veteran journalist, told Dr. Drew Pinsky during the podcast. “Is that why he fired three or four people because he was fed up with these mandates?

On May 12, Foxx’s 29-year-old daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared an update on her father — an update that appeared to contradict information from many other people’s reports about Jamie Foxx’s condition.

“Sad to see how the media is going wild. My dad was out of the hospital for weeks, recovering,” Foxx’s daughter insisted. “Actually, he was playing pickleball yesterday!” Thank you for everyone’s prayers and support! We also have an exciting job announcement coming next week!

Reporter calls actor’s daughter claims ‘Baloney’

But Benza says Foxx’s daughter’s claims are false and “all lies.”

“If you read what they said at the start: ‘He communicates with us – that doesn’t mean talking,'” Benza said. “It could be anything. Writing. Sign language. I know those little code words. Then you tell me your dad plays pickleball – give me a break. There’s a big shroud of secrecy around Jamie Foxx.

Pinsky, a doctor, shared his thoughts on Benza’s claims, saying that “blood in the brain is brain bleed. . . not a stroke. A stroke is a blood clot in an artery in the brain that cuts off the blood supply to the brain, and the brain dies. It is well known that [Foxx] had a stroke, right? They said “stroke” repeatedly. To say it’s a blood clot in the brain is a stroke. It’s a blood clot in an artery that cuts off the supply, [and] that part of the brain is dead.

Pinksy said such a scenario “has very serious consequences” and that a patient’s outcome depends on which artery is affected and “what the anatomy of that artery is to what parts of the brain and what doesn’t. is not”.

At the time of this publication, none of Benza’s claims have been corroborated by members of Jamie Foxx or the actor himself. We wish him well on his road to recovery, regardless of the circumstances surrounding his condition.