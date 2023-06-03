Entertainment
Actor Jamie Foxx reportedly blind and paralyzed after long hospital stay
Actor and comedian Jamie Foxx has reportedly been blinded and paralyzed after a long illness that left him in hospital.
For weeks, funny man and actor Jamie Foxx has been MIA. All that has been known about the 55-year-old as of mid-April 2023 is that he is suffering from an illness or condition or some kind of medical “condition” and that he is unable to perform as an actor at the moment. So far, very little has been said about Foxx’s condition or whereabouts.
Jamie Foxx has a long list of accomplishments and projects under his belt, the list of which does not include his Disney credits. For the House of Mouse, Foxx lent her voice to the Disney/PIXAR movie Soul (2020), which tells the story of middle school music teacher Joe Gardner (voiced by Foxx) who is always looking for that “one more thing”. When he finds it, he struggles to understand why he still feels satisfaction and peace inside. It’s a great film for helping grieving people deal with the grief and pain of loss, as this writer unexpectedly discovered. You can read more about it here.
RELATED: Can we talk for a moment about the PIXAR movie masterpiece that is “Soul?”
Foxx also reprized his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) in Spider-Man: No Coming Home(2021), a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Foxx’s daughter says actor suffered ‘medical complication’
On April 11, Corinne Foxx, the daughter of Jamie Foxx, announced that the actor and comedian had suffered a medical complication, but she did not give details of the “complication” or her condition.
“Fortunately, with quick action and great care, he is already on the road to recovery,” she said. “We know how loved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family requests privacy during this time. A rep for Foxx said, “Nothing else is being provided by the family at this time.”
In May, Foxx finally broke his silence, though he has yet to speak directly with the press or give specific details about the condition that landed him in hospital in April and what his condition might be like. presumed journey to healing and restoration of health. More recently, Foxx’s close friend and colleague Nick Cannon spoke out, saying only that Foxx would speak with his fans “when he’s ready.”
Still no news from the actor
While the actor certainly deserves his privacy, Foxx’s absence and lack of communication about his condition has left fearful fans with growing concerns for his long-term health and well-being. But during a recent episode of the Ask Dr Drew podcast, Hollywood journalist AJ Benza claimed that Foxx is now blind and paralyzedthe result of having received a vaccination against COVID-19 after apparently speaking to a source close to the actor.
“Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after being vaccinated,” Benza explained. “He didn’t want the shot, but the movie he was in, he was pressured to get it.” The 61-year-old journalist explained that the blood clot in his brain left him partially paralyzed and blind at the time. Although Benza did not name his source, he claimed the source was well-placed and close to the actor.
“I’m thinking, ‘Is that why he exploded on set a week before this medical emergency happened? ‘” Benza, a veteran journalist, told Dr. Drew Pinsky during the podcast. “Is that why he fired three or four people because he was fed up with these mandates?
On May 12, Foxx’s 29-year-old daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared an update on her father — an update that appeared to contradict information from many other people’s reports about Jamie Foxx’s condition.
“Sad to see how the media is going wild. My dad was out of the hospital for weeks, recovering,” Foxx’s daughter insisted. “Actually, he was playing pickleball yesterday!” Thank you for everyone’s prayers and support! We also have an exciting job announcement coming next week!
Reporter calls actor’s daughter claims ‘Baloney’
But Benza says Foxx’s daughter’s claims are false and “all lies.”
“If you read what they said at the start: ‘He communicates with us – that doesn’t mean talking,'” Benza said. “It could be anything. Writing. Sign language. I know those little code words. Then you tell me your dad plays pickleball – give me a break. There’s a big shroud of secrecy around Jamie Foxx.
Pinsky, a doctor, shared his thoughts on Benza’s claims, saying that “blood in the brain is brain bleed. . . not a stroke. A stroke is a blood clot in an artery in the brain that cuts off the blood supply to the brain, and the brain dies. It is well known that [Foxx] had a stroke, right? They said “stroke” repeatedly. To say it’s a blood clot in the brain is a stroke. It’s a blood clot in an artery that cuts off the supply, [and] that part of the brain is dead.
Pinksy said such a scenario “has very serious consequences” and that a patient’s outcome depends on which artery is affected and “what the anatomy of that artery is to what parts of the brain and what doesn’t. is not”.
At the time of this publication, none of Benza’s claims have been corroborated by members of Jamie Foxx or the actor himself. We wish him well on his road to recovery, regardless of the circumstances surrounding his condition.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.disneydining.com/actor-jamie-foxx-reportedly-blind-paralyzed-following-long-hospitalization-bb1/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Over the weekend, President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana visited the Klotok Coffee Shop
- Why the US military almost blew up the moon with a nuclear bomb
- Actor Jamie Foxx reportedly blind and paralyzed after long hospital stay
- Franklin girls’ tennis advances to semifinals
- “My Tech Journey From Topshop to Farfetch”
- Blood test for more than 50 cancers ‘shows promise’ in research – BBC News
- CDC: Childhood brain infections increased last winter but remain rare
- Odisha train crash: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Odisha today, travel to Balasore and Cuttack
- How and When to See the June Full Moon in the UK
- Add update record to SQL server in Google Sheets
- Spelling bee champion describes victory as “surreal”.
- Treadmill vs. Exercise Bike: Which is Better for Improving Cardiovascular Health and Longevity?