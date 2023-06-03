Elliot Page says actor was warned: ‘I’m going to fuck you to make you realize you’re not gay’





Elliot Page says a famous actor threatened to rape him to convince him he wasn’t gay. The Inception star, who is one of Hollywood’s most famous transgender talents, details the encounter in her upcoming memoir, Pageboy. He said it happened at a birthday party in Los Angeles in 2014 after Page came out as gay before transitioning in 2020. You are not gay. There is no such thing. You’re just afraid of men, he says of the Famous Asshole at Party chapter, excerpts of which were published Friday by People magazinewrote as the threat became more direct: I’m going to fuck you to make you realize you’re not gay. When they met at the gym a few days later, the unidentified A-lister claimed he had no problem with gay people. Page who told him, I think you could tell People he’s endured other remarks like this many times before. I’ve had a version of this many times in my life, he told the magazine. Many queer and trans people deal with it all the time. Those moments that we often don’t talk about or were supposed to not talk about, when in reality it’s very awful. Page added that he deliberately decided not to name the celebrity in question, but many people at the party testified to what he said. The Juno star pointedly noted that the man will hear about his inclusion in the book, however, and know it’s him. Page said his peers Catherine Keener, Alia Shawkat and Kristen Wiig were always there for him. Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press The real reason he’s sharing this moment with the world, however, is seemingly selfless. I put this story in my book because it’s about highlighting the reality, the shit we face and what’s constantly being thrown at us, especially in predominantly cis and heterosexual environments, a Page told People. Page added that harassment like this isn’t always overt, and subtle jokes about gay or transgender people were commonplace. He also said the very powerful people who choose the stories told and create the content must be held accountable. Page also revealed that he fell in love with Kate Mara in 2014 after coming out as gay. He wrote that Maras’ boyfriend at the time, Max Minghella, maintained that Mara was exploring her own feelings for Page and that Mara admitted she was in love with two people. The Oscar nominee says Catherine Keener, Alia Shawkat and Kristen Wiig have lovingly helped him navigate his journey. However, he’s much more comfortable in his own skin these days and opened up about his trans joy and euphoria to People. Today I definitely feel something I never thought I would feel, he told the outlet. I think it mostly manifests in how I feel present. The kind of ease and the ability to exist. There have been times in my life when I really felt like I wasn’t so lucky. Pageboy hits bookstores on June 6.

