Odisha train crash: Salman Khan, Vivek Agnihotri, Manoj Bajpayee pay tribute | Bollywood





Hours after the train crash from Balasore to Odisha that killed at least 238 passengers and injured 900 others, several celebrities expressed their condolences. Taking to Twitter, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a video posted by news agency ANI. He wrote: “Tragic and very shameful. How can 3 trains collide? Who is responsible? Prayers for all families. Om shanti.” (Also read | Vicky Kaushal is ‘bulldozed’ to make way for Salman Khan) Balasore train crash: Salman Khan and Vivek Agnihotri pay tribute. Celebrities react to train crash on Twitter Actor Manoj Bajpayee reacted to a news report about the tragic accident and tweeted: “So horrible! So tragic!” Sunny Deol wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic train accident at Balasore of Odisha. My condolences to the families of those who died in this train accident and I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of the injured. #TrainAccident.” Salman Khan tweeted, Truly saddened to learn of the accident, May God rest the souls of the deceased, protect and give strength to the families and those injured in this unfortunate accident. Parineeti Chopra wrote on Twitter, Praying for everyone involved in the horrific accidents in Odisha. Wishing families, friends and loved ones to regain strength and heal as soon as possible. God bless everyone. Parineeti shared a post on Twitter. Akshay Kumar tweeted, Heartbreaking to see the footage of the tragic train crash in Odisha. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of those affected at this difficult time. Om Shanthi. Jr NTR also shared a message on Twitter, “Sincere condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this hard time .” Sonu Sood posted a photo of the train crash site on Twitter with a broken heart emoji. He also added the hashtag “Odisha train accident”. Nimrat Kaur also tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear of the horrific Odisha train tragedy. May those aggrieved find strength in this grave hour. Prayers and deep sorrow.” Celebrities take to Instagram and react to the train crash Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Grubbed out by the loss of so many lives in the train crash in Odisha. Praying for the souls of the deceased and their families.” Taking to their Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor and Dia Mirza shared posts consisting of helpline numbers. Varun Dhawan posted a photo on Instagram of the crash site. He wrote, “Heartbreaking (clasping hands emoji).” Masaba Gupta also shared a message about the accident with a broken heart emoji. Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Masaba Gupta reacted to the train crash. What happened at the site of the train crash Friday night The accident, involving two passenger trains and a freight train, happened on Friday. In the evening, the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, en route to Howrah, derailed and fell onto the adjacent tracks at Bahanaga Bazar of the South Eastern Railway at Balasore. The incident happened at 7:10 p.m. about 140 km from Kharagpur in West Bengal. The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express arriving from the opposite direction on a parallel track rammed the derailed carriages of the train bound for Howrah. Derailed Coromandel Express cars crash into a stationary freight train on the third track. “According to information received so far, there are 238 casualties. About 650 injured passengers were taken to hospitals in Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro,” ANI news agency quoted the South Eastern as saying. Railway.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/odisha-balasore-train-accident-salman-khan-vivek-agnihotri-manoj-bajpayee-parineeti-chopra-pay-tribute-101685767354910.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos