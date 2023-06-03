List of 5 Films Rejected by Sonakshi Sinha





Bombay: Sonakshi Sinha debuted in 2010, opposite actor Salman Khan in Dabangg. Since then, the actress is known for casting various roles throughout her Bollywood career, which spans over 13 years. She was part of some hit movies like ‘Dabangg’, ‘Rowdy Rathore’, ‘Son of Sardar’ and others. The actress has embarked on other adventures with her pressed nail brand Soezi. As the star turns 36 today, here are some of the movies she’s rejected or couldn’t return to for various reasons. Sonakshi Sinha (Instagram) 1. Haseena Parkar The 2017 biographical crime film about mobster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister was originally pitched to Sonakshi Sinha. The role played by Shraddha Kapoor was scripted with Sonakshi in mind. Director Apoorva Lakhia claimed that filming kept getting postponed. The actress was then filming for Force 2 and could not give the dates of the film. The film was acclaimed for its plot and concept but did not do well at the box office. 2.Udta Punjab The actress was offered the role played by Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Diljit Dosanjh but turned down the role due to other commitments. The multi-star film received critical acclaim and also did well at the box office. 3. Mubarak Sinha rejected the romantic comedy with an ensemble cast including actors Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, as she felt the role offered to her was not meaty enough and did not have enough screen time. 4. Race 2 According to reports, Sona rejected the thriller due to date conflicts. The actress who was filming for Dabangg 2 left the film because she couldn’t fit the film into her schedule. 5. Chiranjeevi’s 150th film Superstar Chiranjeevis’ 150th film has created a lot of hype among fans. Besides Sonakshi, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among the leading women who rejected the role. According to a news portal, the actress rejected the role because she felt the script and the role lacked something special. Professionally, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen in the Dahaad series which is currently streaming on Prime Video. She plays the character of a cop and was appreciated for her role. She would later be seen in various movies, including Kakuda, Nikita Roy, and The Book of Darkness. The actress will also be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi on Netflix. Apart from that, she also has Akshay Kumar and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan of Tiger Shroff.

