Revisiting Bollywood’s Unforgettable Bike Moments

The adrenaline rush of seeing a triumphant Aamir Khan cross the finish line in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, to romance on wheels in Barfi!, 1942-A Love Story or BigB’s Kolkata Exploration Ride in fig , bicycles have played various supporting roles in Hindi films over the years. From Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Sanjeev Kumar, Nutan, Saira Bano, Asha Parekh to Salman Khan, all major players have made their way to stardom. On World Bike Day today, here are some iconic moments from cycling on the big screen. ROMANTIC WALKS

BARFI! –Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana Dcruz’s romantic bike rides in picturesque Darjeeling have captured so many hearts. Ranbir even managed to outrun the cops on a scooter.

BAJRANGI BHAIJAAN – Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor cycle errands, melting hearts along the way. BOLLYWOOD SONGS

EK LADKI KO DEKHA TOH DEKHA TOH, 1942 A LOVE STORY

The RD Burman drew similes and metaphors, wouldn’t have sounded so dreamy without Anil Kapoors’ bike ride

JAANU MERI JAAN, SHAAN

The tandem bicycle Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor ride in this song to woo Bindiya Goswami and Parveen Baabi was a novelty at that time

MAIN CHALI MAIN CHALI MAIN CHALI, padosan

Saira Bano and her gang of girls cycling through town and singing along were the epitome of youthful exuberance of that era SLICE OF MOMENTS OF LIFE

DEAR ZINDAGI

Who can forget Alias ​​PJ about recycling a bike or SRK aka Jug dropping truth bombs about breaking lifestyle habits on a bike ride? Their heart-to-heart conversation certainly contained a lot of wisdom about our life cycle. FIG

We were wholehearted when Piku’s sometimes lovable but always plaintive Bhashkor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan) snuck off on his bike to explore Kolkata and its famous street food. And all this despite his intestinal transit problems JO JEETA WOHI SIKANDAR

Who can forget the love anthem, Pehla Nasha, from this coming-of-age sports drama, or Aamir Khan’s grueling training after replacing his brother in a cycling competition. The bicycle was the hero of this film, which is said to have been inspired by Breaking Away (1979)

