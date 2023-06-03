Oh, women can do that? : The Charlies Angels actor helped resurrect Katie Holmes’ career after her divorce from Tom Cruise left her with nothing





American actress Katie Holmes rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She began her acting career in high school productions and eventually made her television debut in the television series Dawson’s Creek in 1998. Today, the actress is a household name in the entertainment industry, but there was a time when the star lacked work and struggled to stay relevant. That’s when her good friend and actress Drew Barrymore came to her rescue. Last month, Holmes appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and thanked Barrymore for inspiring her to become a producer. Over the past decade, Holmes has been healing from her failed marriage to actor Tom Cruise. Katie Holmes thanked Drew Barrymore In April, actress Katie Holmes appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and thanked host Drew Barrymore for inspiring her. She says, “I mean, you know, I’m such a fan of yours and everything you’ve done in your career has been like an inspiration and it gives me confidence because it’s like, when you started producing, it was like, ‘Oh, we can do this? Women can do this, we can? and so, thank you. I mean, you give so much. It was quite wholesome as Barrymore then sat down next to Holmes and gave him a warm hug. Read also : Tom Cruise’s Katie Holmes Engagement Ring Is Worth Way More Than His Batman Begins Salary The actress has produced many films Holmes has a production company called Lafayette Pictures, which launched in 2022. Her first project as a director came out in 2015, a short documentary for ESPN about Olympic gymnast Nadia Comneci titled, eternal princess. All we had (2016) was her first film as a director and producer. Since then, the actress has produced, directed and even written numerous films. His most recent film, Alone againwas released in July 2002. In the film, the actress played the role of June and even served as a screenwriter, producer and director of the film. Read also : Tom Cruises’ ex-wife Katie Holmes broke up with Jamie Foxx over alleged affair with protege Sela Vave? Katie Holmes ended her relationship with Tom Cruise in 2012 Katie Holmes’ life has been quite turbulent over the past decade. She ended her high-profile relationship with actor Tom Cruise in 2012. The former two sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together on a trip to Europe in 2005. After much speculation, the two got together. married in 2006. While her career has had its ups and downs, Holmes remains a respected figure in the entertainment industry, known for her talent, beauty and versatility as an actress. She pursues various projects as an actress, director and producer. Related: Tom Cruise played the long game, ex-wife Katie Holmes didn’t get child support money due to prenup Source: The Drew Barrymore Show

