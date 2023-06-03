Tom Holland pulled out all the stops The crowded room

THE Spider Man The actor recently spoke about balancing — or not balancing — his duties as executive producer and star in the first installment of the AppleTV+ anthology series.

“This show absolutely broke me in every way possible,” Holland said. The Hollywood Reporter To The crowded room premiering in New York on Thursday. “I just kept my head down. I dug my heels in and just tried my best.

Fellow EP Alexandra Milchan says Holland has earned his producer title. He was involved in scenes, dialogue, sets, and production issues, while starring in the 10-episode series in which he is in nearly every scene.

“Tom is always ready,” says Milchan THR. “Tom cares, and Tom gives it his all. … So I really give it to him. He went and opened his heart and his soul. I feel like in the show, you can almost see his soul. He there’s a purity and an emotional fragility that he lets us see. You can’t fake it.

According to the streamer, The crowded room follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a New York shooting in 1979. Through a series of interviews, with Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story begins to unfold, revealing elements of its mysterious past that shaped it.

For the actor, the challenge of playing such a complex and “misunderstood” character is what initially attracted him to the role. Danny is loosely based on the real Billy Milligan, the first person to be acquitted of a major crime due to dissociative identity disorder.

“We’re definitely telling a fiction,” says Holland. “That said, there was a lot of research to bring this show to life: read the book, watch the documentary, watch the movie, talk to experts. It was really important for us to tell this story in an authentic way, but also sensitive.

THE Cherry The star says the cast and crew had psychologists on set to monitor them and make sure they were doing the right thing.

Seyfried, who plays a character based on EP writer and mother Akiva Goldman, says she appreciates how shameless Rya is in The crowded room.

“As a teacher in the 70s, men were constantly trying to bury her, to put her away, and she just couldn’t stand it,” The stall the star tells THR. “I always have this hope to absorb that confidence when I play characters like this.”

She also shares her relationship with her character, who tries to juggle her passion for her job with the guilt she has for not being around the house.

“It was amazing. I love her voice and I love the way she puts her questions, her sensitivity to certain people and her compassion,” says Seyfried. “It’s the most beautiful thing in the world. It was a gift to play with it.

Emmy Rossum, who plays Candy, young Danny’s mother, echoes Holland’s sentiment that the roles on the show are taxing.

“I think the characters in the story asked us to go to incredibly difficult, dark and exciting places and have stage partners who are equally fearless and not afraid to be vulnerable,” she said. THR. “It’s nice to go to the brink with them and still hold hands.”

The crowded room releases its first three episodes on Apple TV+ on June 9, followed by a weekly episode until the finale on July 28.