US actor Armie Hammer avoids sexual assault charges after lengthy investigation





The ‘Call Me By Your Name’ actor will not be charged after a two-year investigation into a woman’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2017, Los Angeles prosecutors say.

Armie Hammer will not face charges following a lengthy investigation into a woman’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2017. Los Angeles prosecutors announced the decision after an investigation into the claims that began in 2021. Taking to Instagram after a long public silence, the actor wrote, I can’t wait to begin what will be a long and difficult process of rebuilding my life now that my name has been cleared. He also thanked the District Attorney’s Office, which in a statement said: In this case, these prosecutors have conducted an extremely thorough review, but have determined that, at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime. Tiffiny Blacknell, Director of Communications for the District Attorney, added, “Due to the complexity of the relationship and the inability to prove forced non-consensual sex, we are unable to prove the case at- beyond any reasonable doubt. Hammer, 36, had his career derailed in early 2021 following allegations of sexual abuse by women and he hasn’t worked in Hollywood since then. He left the Jennifer Lopez rom-com Shotgun Wedding, as well as the Paramount + series The Offer – about the making of the cinematic classic The Godfather and was also dropped by WME, its agents. At the time, a woman using only her first name appeared at a press conference and claimed that Hammer had raped her, banged her head against a wall and behaved in a generally violent manner . I tried to run away but he wouldn’t let me, the woman said, I thought he was going to kill me. Then-lawyer Gloria Allred said she filed a report with police and the LAPD revealed they were investigating Hammer. The alleged victim said she was 20 when she and Hammer met via Facebook and began a relationship in 2016 that lasted until 2020. Hammers’ attorney, Andrew Brettler, posted a screenshot at the time of a text message from the woman to Hammer in which she expressed a desire to have rough, forceful sex with him. The actors’ response was that he no longer wanted a relationship with her. During the tumultuous relationship, Hammer was married to television personality Elizabeth Chambers; they later divorced in 2020. The actor rose to fame after playing twins on The Social Network in 2010 and is also known for his starring roles in Call Me By Your Name in 2017 and The Lone Ranger in 2013. Speaking on behalf of Hammer, attorney Andrew Brettler refuted all the allegations made against the star, explaining that his interactions with each of his sexual partners were completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.

