‘Blooming Artists’ exhibition brings learning to life





PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Center for the Fine Arts will host a free opening reception for “Blooming Artists,” an exhibit of elementary school student artwork from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. The exhibition features the works of over 275 students, offering an exploration of the world of insects, pollination, habitat, plants and soil regeneration through the eyes and art of the youngest learners of the community. “Blooming Artists” will be on display until June 25. The gallery at 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd. is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. This exhibit represents the culmination of a year of integrated arts, science, and garden learning with kindergarten through grade three students from the Port Angeles School District (PASD). This is the second year of the project, which was made possible by a Creative Start grant from the Washington State Commission on the Arts to the Port Angeles School District. Through this program, art center staff have partnered with teachers, volunteers, Native American PASD liaisons, and WSU extension staff “to provide project-based education that incorporates the art, science, play movement, history and SEL (social and emotional learning) while deepening students’ connection to the natural world,” organizers said. “Connections to each school’s gardening curriculum allow students to gain hands-on learning about plants, soil and composting.” New this year is groundwork to increase cultural relevance in school gardens by incorporating curriculum concepts from time immemorial into lesson plans with support from Port Angeles School District Native American Liaison Carmen Watson Charles and the Klallam language department, organizers said. “The Port Angeles Fine Arts Center is proud to support the school district in its continued efforts to provide integrated arts learning in our schools,” said Christine Loewe, executive director of the fine arts center who is also volunteer for the school district garden. The Port Angeles Fine Arts Center plays a critical role in supporting this initiative by providing expertise in integrating the arts education curriculum and aligning state science and art learning standards. from Washington, organizers said. The Director of Youth Education at the Fine Arts Center, Mandy Miller, serves as the lead coordinator, offering integrated classes in participating elementary schools. Thirteen teachers from three schools in the district participated in the program and 45 classes were offered throughout the school year, generating integrated arts education in classrooms. Teaching artists Ariel Zimman, Steve Belz, MarySue French and Sarah Hurt will also have samples of their work on display and for sale in the exhibition. “Whether they’re looking at invertebrates in compost, separating bean seeds to uncover a young plant inside, or trying to figure out a method of seed dispersal, students in the Creative Start program have shown me that they’re ready and excited to learn all about the natural world,” said Mandy Miller, Director of Youth Education. “These students also taught me that their creativity is limitless when they create works that reflect the science they learned,” Miller added. “It’s fun to see them being open to learning a variety of new skills using an array of mediums.” Major partners in “Blooming Artists” and the year-long project include: Washington State University Clallam County Extension, Port Angeles School District Native American Liaison Carmen Watson Charles and Sarah Schaefermeyer , a Grade 1 Franklin Elementary teacher.





