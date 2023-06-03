Asian Art Museum: Beyond the Bollywood Dance Series: Queering Dance Traditions





To celebrate Pride Month and our local LGBTQ+ community, we feature artists from Indian and Cambodian dance traditions who challenge assumptions about gender roles in dance and re-contextualize traditional dances for the 21st century. Gender fluidity is an age-old concept: in Buddhist texts, bodhisattvas transcend gender distinctions; representations of Asian deities are often androgynous; and on stage, performers from many Asian traditions play both genders. Prumsodun Ok, founder of Cambodia’s first gay dance company, considers the queerness inherent in the sacred art of Khmer dance. His work revitalizes and draws global attention to an art form that was nearly wiped out along with the majority of its practitioners during the Khmer Rouge genocide of the late 1970s. If ancient South Asian statues were brought to life, how would they express the strange stories that seem to exist in these cultures? Ishami Dance Company explores this idea, celebrating the marginalized stories of those who were once part of a pre-colonial mainstream. ABOUT THE PERFORMERS Ishami Dance Company was established by Amit Patel and Ishika Seth to explore limitless creative possibilities through the medium of contemporary South Asian dance. Their vision is to create works that draw the line between the traditional and the modern, dismantling social constructs to amplify marginalized voices and stories. They value inclusivity and cultural exchange, encouraging artists to cultivate individuality and intentionality while crossing cultural boundaries to share stories and spark conversation. Born to Khmer refugees in the United States, Prumsodun Ok emerged from the impoverished and violent downtown area of ​​Long Beach to become the new face of Khmer dance. He uses art to heal, illuminate and empower, reviving the spirit of his people from the lingering forces of conflict. A champion of Khmer culture, he is the founding artistic director of Prumsodun Ok & NATYARASA, Cambodia’s first gay dance company, which Channel NewsAsia describes as one of Cambodia’s most groundbreaking dance troupes, a dance troupe not like the others. He currently lives in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, working at the intersection of cultural preservation, artistic innovation, education, LGBTQ advocacy, and environmental stewardship.

