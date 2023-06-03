Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan and others offer their condolences





The train crash in Odisha, India resulted in a tragic death and many injuries. At least 207 people were killed and around 900 people were injured in the collision between two passenger trains. This incident is one of the worst rail accidents in the country in recent years. Following news of the accident, several Bollywood stars expressed their distress and offered their condolences to the families of the deceased passengers, as well as prayers for the injured. Prominent celebrities such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and others have taken to their social media platforms to share their sympathies. Featured video Salman Khan tweeted, expressing his sadness and praying for the souls of the deceased, as well as strength and protection for the affected families and the injured. Salman wrote in a tweet, “Really saddened to learn of the accident, may God rest the souls of the deceased, protect and give strength to the families of those injured in this unfortunate accident.” Akshay Kumar took his handle to write, “It is heartbreaking to see the footage of the tragic train crash in Odisha. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of those affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti” As Kajol wrote, “My heart and prayers go out to those affected by yesterday’s train accident. Sincere condolences and prayers“ Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar also shared their prayers and condolences for the affected families, expressing their grief over the tragedy. The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor wrote: “Heartbreaking prayers and strength to families“ Sara shared a photo of the accident and wrote, “OdissaMy deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.” While Karan Johar expressed his grief saying: “Heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred in Odisha. My deepest condolences and prayers for the families who have lost loved ones – and strength and love for the injured and recovering” It was reported that a third freight train was also involved in the accident, although there was no immediate confirmation from the rail authorities. Some of the derailed passenger cars reportedly collided with freight train carriages. As the night wore on, the death toll continued to rise. Many bodies, covered in white sheets, were seen lying near the train tracks as residents and rescuers rushed to help. A large-scale rescue operation took place, involving 1,200 rescuers, 115 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units. State Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik traveled to the district to meet the injured passengers, and a day of mourning was declared in Odisha on Saturday.

