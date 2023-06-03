Chun Li finally has an Asian American voice actor

For Kwan and Capcom, these two versions of Chun Li are different people, with years of life experience between them, which allowed Chun Li to grow and mature in his own way. As such, Kwan wanted to convey something new with the character that reflected her growth while keeping the vital essence of who she is.

Past lives

Prior toStreet Fighter 6Kwan is best known for her roles as Suki inAvatar: The Last Airbender and Sam Woo in the NBC sitcomcalifornia dreams. Suki is a fighter who is part of the Kyoshi Warriors, a group founded by Avatar Kyoshi of the Earth Kingdom to protect her homeland, Kyoshi Island. Along with her hand-to-hand combat skills, Suki is also adept at using weapons such as war fans and katanas. Coincidentally, there are many similarities between Chun Li and Suki.

Both characters exhibit an air of maturity and also specialize in hand-to-hand combat. And since Chun Li had to face one of street fighters main antagonists, M. Bison, for many years Kwan believes the character has a more rogue personality compared to Suki. Chun Li is very disciplined and is often the voice of reason in groups. Despite her well-founded behavior, she sometimes acts recklessly if criminals insult her pride as a cop, which can cause her to abandon her better judgment, especially when confronting Bison, the man who murdered her father.

Starting with Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, Chun Li begins to show a kinder, mentor side when she first meets Li-Fen. InStreet Fighter 6however, Chun Li takes on the role of teacher and settles down for a bit.

On the other hand, and in a completely different role, Kwan says that Suki still had a long way to go in the Avatar series, ever since she was young and still going through her own journey. Both characters are interesting because they are allowed to change over time, just like people do in real life.

Kwan brings that same diversity of perspective to the roles she plays. She notes that she got to work in TV shows, movies, animation, and video games, playing a wide variety of characters. As an actor, for so long in the business, you have ebbs and flows, she continues. I was lucky enough to be able to cross paths with all the different genres. Not everyone is able to do this.

Looking forward

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Capcom brought Kwan thereStreet Fighter 6 stand and gave her a tour where she got to see people playing the game in real life. Chills ran down her spine. She says it was surreal to see people playing the role of Chun Li and to hear her own voice.

Even after all these years, Kwan says she’s still trying to find the original contract for that old Chun Li voice sample because the character ended up being so popular. As an actress, she says she has to remember that there are always ups and downs in the entertainment industry. She had no idea an audition decades ago would come back like this.

Chun Li is obviously a tough, strong and determined brawler, and Kwan says she is moved to know that people look up to her. Just see her inStreet Fighter 6, even just the little snippets, there’s a kind of calm before the storm with her, that she’s able to hold on to and really follow through, Kwan says. She has enough courage and power not to back down, which is quite impressive, and that’s something I admire too.