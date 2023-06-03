Entertainment
Actor Nazish Jahangir Claims Khula Ratio Increased After Failed Aurat March – Commentary
Model-turned-actor Nazish Jahangir recently opened up about his views on feminist movements in the country and it’s a doozy. In a recent interview, she said she does not believe the Aurat March has a positive impact on society and that such movements are the reason for soaring divorce rates.
On the Nadir Alis podcast, Jahangir said: I am not an orthodox feminist, I believe in equality, and I always say with confidence that not all women who cry are true. I’m always standing with the right person, whether it’s a woman or a man.
She explained how she still lives with the haunting memory of the teacher who killed himself after being accused of bullying. Adding that Noor Muqaddam’s innocent face evokes pure horror in her, she said she wants the culprit to be rightly punished.
However, she doesn’t think Aurat March is a solution to any of these problems. I don’t believe in those Aurat marches. It does not benefit the women we fight for. They do not reach the women they defend. These poor women would sit in villages and prepare food while chanting slogans in the streets here. I think these fake feminist movements will never get you justice, she said.
I wonder who they are protesting for then. Are they protesting for us? Because our league knows all about it. We know our rights and we know the value of equality. The khula ratio also increased after these marches, Jahangir claimed. I do not ask women to endure cruelty or abuse. They can leave their homes if they wish, but at least give it a shot. Our parents are the greatest example of sacrifice and surviving relationships with patience and love, she said.
Jahangir concluded by saying: Now people divorce less than a month after marriage. It’s horrible.
There is so much to unpack from her interview and well start with her sweeping statements and generalizations about feminism and feminist movements. We were happy that she believed in equality, but everything she said after that is troubling. Her generalizations overlook the diverse goals and achievements of feminist movements around the world, reducing them to a single perspective. It is important to respect all forms of feminism, including marches.
Jahangirs’ argument, that Aurat’s march did not do anything, is also reductive. The Aurat March is a safe space for women to talk about their issues and come together to march for women’s rights. You don’t have to TO DO anything. The women parade there for themselves and for the women who cannot be there. What result does she expect from a march?
We also find her latest statement on divorces and everyone’s favorite word when it comes to marriage sacrifice rather bizarre. Is there a fixed period of time that women must stay in bad marriages and suffer before they can divorce? Should we all suffer from bad marriages just because our mothers did? He East important to work on your marriages, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out and it’s okay to get divorced. Whether that happens in a month, a year or a decade is fine.
His deduction that feminism and equality marches are the sole reason for rising divorce rates without providing concrete evidence or considering the complex factors involved also borders on the ridiculous.
Like all of us, Jahangir is entitled to her own opinions, but it’s rather strange that she blames the divorce on feminism. You don’t have to support the Aurat March or feminism if you don’t want to, but bashing anyone or any movement without proof is not warranted.
