The legendary director officially replaces Johnny Depp and retires the actor from the franchise





After all, Johnny Depp may not be coming back for a big Hollywood project. Actor Johnny Depp, who is best known for his work with Disney as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, has earned millions of dollars thanks to her ability to transform into many different roles. Due to his portrayal of characters such as Captain Jack Sparrow, Edward Scissorhands, Willy Wonka and many more, Johnny Depp has garnered a loyal following of fans who have remained loyal to the actor even amid legal problems. Depp has just officially completed legal proceedings following a defamation lawsuit that lasted until the summer of last year. Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard settled with the actor out of court in December, agreeing to pay him $1 million. Since then, the two have been at the ends of the spectrum. Heard has moved to Spain, but confirmed that she has several Hollywood projects underway, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomwhich is due out later this year. Depp, on the other hand, left Hollywood for Europe. He made a movie called Jeanne DuBarry, and is set to direct a film for the second time in her career. But, when it comes to Hollywood projects, Depp has reportedly been blacklisted by industry studios. Warner Bros. removed Johnny Depp from the fantastic beasts franchise and replaced him with Mads Mikkelsen. Disney is moving forward with plans for a Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without Johnny Depp, which we have extensively documented. While many Disney fans remained hopeful of a Depp reunion, insiders said the likeliest Hollywood project the actor could get involved in was Warner Bros. Beetle Juice 2, which is directed by his good friend and legendary director Tim Burton. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be happening. With filming set to begin soon, Warner Bros. confirmed several cast members. These include the return of Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder (Lydia Deetz), Jenna Ortega (Lydia’s daughter), Monica Bellucci (Beetlejuice’s wife), Willem Dafoe, Catherine O’Hara (Delia Deetz ) and the latest addition from Justin Theroux. For a very long time, Johnny Depp was put on the cast list by IMDb because he was apparently going to be part of the movie. However, once Justin Theroux was added to the cast – a decision in which Tim Burton played a major role – Depp was dropped from the cast list. Although Burton has said he and Depp are good friends, it doesn’t seem like the legend can convince Warner Bros. to make the move to bring Depp into the fold or, perhaps, he couldn’t convince Johnny Depp that it was worth it. to return to a studio that had replaced him once before. What do you think of Johnny Depp’s replacement? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!

