Elliot Page reveals how a famous actor threatened to fuck him to make him realize he wasn’t gay





Canadian actor Elliot Page wrote his memoir titled Pageboy and opened up about everything he encountered in the industry, including homophobic conversations where a famous actor threatened to fuck him to prove he wasn’t. wasn’t gay. Keep reading to learn more about the incident and how the 36-year-old felt about the treatment he received. Elliot Page reveals how a famous actor threatened to fuck him The incident was detailed by Page in the chapter titled Famous A-hole at Party and the actor reveals how he was at a birthday party in Los Angeles in 2014 when this altercation happened. He explained that the actor, who was an acquaintance, told him, “You’re not gay. It doesn’t exist. You’re just scared of men.” The actor then added, “I’m going to fuck you to let you know you’re not gay.” Page said she met the actor at a gym a few days later. READ ALSO : 5 SHOCKING revelations from Elliot Page: Relationship with Kate Mara to A-Lister verbal assault and more Here revealed the actor then said, “I don’t have a problem with gay people, I swear,” to which he responded by saying, “I think you could.” The Oscar-winning actor revealed he was gay in 2014 and came out as transgender in December 2020. Speaking about the homophobic experiences he’s faced, Page said, “I’ve had a version of that many times at the course of my life. A lot of gay and trans people deal with it all the time.” “These moments that we love often don’t talk about or are supposed to just ignore when in reality it’s very awful. I put this story in the book because it’s about highlighting the reality , the shit we deal with, and what gets sent to us all the time, especially in predominantly cis and heterosexual environments,” he wrote, reportingPeople“How we navigate this world where you either have more extreme and overt moments like that,” he added. Page added that Hollywood has these “very powerful people” who choose “the stories that get told” and create “content that people can see all over the world.” The actor revealed that he “deliberately doesn’t share his name” because he “will hear about it and know it’s him.” Page also said that many people at that anniversary party saw and heard what happened between the two. During his trans exit announcement, he revealed that his pronouns are he/they and that he had officially changed his name to Elliot. Page identifies as queer and non-binary and became the first openly trans man to appear on the cover of Time magazine. His memoir Pageboy comes out on June 6 and has been described as “groundbreaking coming-of-age memoir.” The synopsis reads: “A generation-defining actor and one of the most famous trans advocates of our time, Elliot will now be known as an outstanding literary talent as he shares never-before-seen details and intimate interrogations about gender, love, mental health, relationships and Hollywood.” READ ALSO : Elliot Page talks about his feelings of “self-loathing” during puberty; Calls it “very erosive and damaging”

