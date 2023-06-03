Kannada actor Nithin Gopi dies aged 39 due to heart attack





Kannada actor Nithin Gopi is no more. The Punar Vivaha actor reportedly died of a heart attack on Friday night. He was only 39 years old. Nithin Gopi passed away Nithin is said to have breathed his last as he was rushed to hospital after experiencing chest pains at his residence in Ittamadu, Bengaluru. He did not respond to treatment and was pronounced dead by doctors. Nithin Gopi's untimely demise has shocked many in the industry and many have also offered their prayers and condolences to the family members. The professional life of Nitin Gopi Nithin Gopi has been widely recognized for his outstanding performances in Kannada movies and TV shows. The late acting breakthrough came with his role as a flautist in the movie Hello Daddy, where he worked with legendary actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan. He has also appeared in films such as Keralida Kesari, Mutthinantha Hendati, Nishabdha, Chirabandhavya and more. He was also part of the television series Punar Vivaha, produced by Shruthi Naidu, and Hara Hara Mahadev. Additionally, the actor was gearing up to direct a new series and talks were ongoing with a major Kannada general entertainment channel. Just a few days ago, the film industry in Kannada was reeling after the death of actor Sampath Ram by suicide. However, his close friend and co-actor Rajesh Dhruva soon revealed that Sampath's death was a prank gone wrong. Rajesh Dhruva shared that Sampath wanted to threaten his wife so he decided to trap her by hanging her but the result was disastrous.

