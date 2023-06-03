Entertainment
Elliot Page reveals top actor verbally assaulted him after he came out as gay | Hollywood
Elliot Page has revealed in his new memoir ‘Pageboy’ that a top Hollywood actor once verbally abused him when he came out as gay. It was in 2014, when he was confronted by a homophobic actor at a birthday party in Los Angeles. The actor detailed this experience in one of the book’s chapters. (Also read: Brad Pitt files legal action against Angelina Jolie over sale of their shared French domain)
Elliot Page came out as gay during a speech at a Human Rights Campaign conference. He then came out as transgender in December 2020. In May 2021, Elliot posed shirtless in public for the first time since undergoing surgery. He captioned the mirror photo: “Oh good my new phone works.”
Confrontation with the homophobic actor
Now, according to a People magazine report, Elliot Page has detailed a confrontation with a homophobic actor in a memoir chapter called “Famous Ahole at Party.” According to the excerpt from the chapter, the unnamed actor told Elliot, “You’re not gay. It doesn’t exist. You’re just scared of men… I’m going to fuck you to make you realize that you are not gay.
Elliot’s experience
Detailing the experience in more detail, Eliot said he met the actor a few days later at the gym where he tried to take back his comments and say he had no problem with gay people. Recounting the experience, Elliot said: “I’ve had a version of this many times in my life. A lot of queer and trans people deal with it all the time. Those moments that we love often don’t talk or we’re supposed to. just sweeping away, when in fact it’s very awful I put this story in the book because it’s about highlighting reality, the shit we deal with and what’s being sent to us constantly , especially in environments that are mostly cis and how we navigate this world where you either have more extreme and overt moments like that or more subtle jokes. [In Hollywood] they are very powerful people. They are the ones who choose the stories that are told and who create content that people can see all over the world.”
Elliot also added that he deliberately chose not to release his name, but he is aware that the abuser will hear about it and will definitely know.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/hollywood/elliot-page-reveals-a-list-actor-verbally-assaulted-him-101685774217802.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK pandemic inquiry leads to debate over WhatsApp use for Downing Street business
- Elliot Page reveals top actor verbally assaulted him after he came out as gay | Hollywood
- Amazon has the best free weights for home gyms, currently at great discounts
- Modi arrives at the scene of a fatal train crash in Odisha, India
- Turkey’s Erdogan sworn in as president after historic victory | News of Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- Billboard Jokowi supports Prabowo Nyapres also appears in Bandar Lampung
- Snoop Dogg postpones Bowl shows and supports writers’ strike
- Brother says footballer saved his life
- J. Crew’s 50% Extra Sale Has $228 Dress For $52 And More Deals
- Apple’s VR headset is rumored to cost $3000, so good luck
- 4.5 earthquake strikes near Healdsburg, felt across North Bay
- Actor Danny Trejo celebrates National Donut Day at Madame Tussauds – Daily News