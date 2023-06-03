Elliot Page reveals top actor verbally assaulted him after he came out as gay | Hollywood

Elliot Page has revealed in his new memoir ‘Pageboy’ that a top Hollywood actor once verbally abused him when he came out as gay. It was in 2014, when he was confronted by a homophobic actor at a birthday party in Los Angeles. The actor detailed this experience in one of the book’s chapters. (Also read: Brad Pitt files legal action against Angelina Jolie over sale of their shared French domain) Elliot Page reveals a top actor verbally assaulted him at a party in 2014.

Elliot Page came out as gay during a speech at a Human Rights Campaign conference. He then came out as transgender in December 2020. In May 2021, Elliot posed shirtless in public for the first time since undergoing surgery. He captioned the mirror photo: “Oh good my new phone works.”

Confrontation with the homophobic actor

Now, according to a People magazine report, Elliot Page has detailed a confrontation with a homophobic actor in a memoir chapter called “Famous Ahole at Party.” According to the excerpt from the chapter, the unnamed actor told Elliot, “You’re not gay. It doesn’t exist. You’re just scared of men… I’m going to fuck you to make you realize that you are not gay.

Elliot’s experience

Detailing the experience in more detail, Eliot said he met the actor a few days later at the gym where he tried to take back his comments and say he had no problem with gay people. Recounting the experience, Elliot said: “I’ve had a version of this many times in my life. A lot of queer and trans people deal with it all the time. Those moments that we love often don’t talk or we’re supposed to. just sweeping away, when in fact it’s very awful I put this story in the book because it’s about highlighting reality, the shit we deal with and what’s being sent to us constantly , especially in environments that are mostly cis and how we navigate this world where you either have more extreme and overt moments like that or more subtle jokes. [In Hollywood] they are very powerful people. They are the ones who choose the stories that are told and who create content that people can see all over the world.”

Elliot also added that he deliberately chose not to release his name, but he is aware that the abuser will hear about it and will definitely know.