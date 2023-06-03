Hayley Kiyoko refused to let Hollywood reject her queer romance

It’s been eight years since Hayley Kiyokos broke through girls love girls became a modern queer anthem, reinforced by frankly sung lyrics (Girls like girls like boys do/Nothing new) and a touching clip that the singer directed herself. Since then, she’s steadily climbed the pop ladder with two studio albums, a slew of brilliant synth-pop singles, and more cinematic self-directed videos that have only grown in stature. But Girls Like Girls’ impact hasn’t diminished one bit, thanks to its intimate and authentic portrayal of teenage friendship turned romance: a story so resonant that Kiyokos fans responded by lovingly dubbing it. Lesbian Jesus.

Now the 32-year-old has extended her five-minute Girls Like Girls video from 2015 to a youth novel of the same name. For Kiyoko, it was an opportunity to take the video’s two central characters, Coley and Sonya, and flesh out their stories in a way that mirrored her own life as a once-locked-in teenager.

The clip stems from that experience I had in high school where I fell in love with my best friend and it didn’t work out, Kiyoko recently told The Daily Beast on Zoom. And then in terms of writing the novel, I basically took the character of Coley and took Coley through everything that I’ve been through in terms of my self-discovery, navigating my self-esteem of self, navigating in love with myself and also falling in love with someone.

The novel follows Coley as she moves to a new town in Oregon in 2006 with her estranged father after her mother’s tragic death. She quickly falls in love with Sonya, a charismatic dancer from a wealthy family who, unfortunately for Coley, is related to a pretentious jock named Trenton. The relationship between the two girls is a constant back and forth of conflicting emotions; Coley is much more aware of her sexuality than Sonya, who struggles with internal and external homophobia from herself, her friends, and her family.

Kiyoko, in her unsurprisingly lyrical prose, spices up hyper-specific details of her own life in the story; for example, Sonya and Coley use the innocuous phrase olive juice as a way to dance while saying I love you.

It was all real. It was a pivotal moment in my life when I went to kiss this girl, who said olive juice to me and we had this wonderful experience, Kiyoko recalls. But we had never kissed. I went to kiss her and she just looked at me like I was crazy. There are many scenes in the book that I will carry with me forever because I experienced it.

Kiyoko began conceptualizing the novel during the COVID-19 pandemic, around the same time she was making her second album, Panorama, released last summer. But even as she wrote songs more suited to her current life, including her relationship with former Bachelor Contestant Becca Tilley, who she started dating in 2018, had no problem getting back into a more shy teenage headspace.

It was unfortunately very easy for me. My teenage years and teenage years were pivotal times for me, and I remember everything, she says. And it was really therapeutic to go back to 2006, when I fell in love with this girl, and to relive it through other characters and in a different situation. The real Sonya, I was mad at her, and so it was healing to be able to write from both perspectives.

Take, for example, Kiyokos-inspired decision to write from Sony’s perspective via public and private LiveJournal entries. It’s a very period-appropriate (and nostalgia-inducing) narrative device that lets you see how Sonya, an often frustrating character, presents herself to the world (happy and straight) and how she really feels inside ( anxious and questioning her sexuality).

I would have an interaction with a girl and then immediately run home to check their LiveJournal and see if they were talking about it. I would psychoanalyze anything they wrote, Kiyoko says of her own high school LiveJournal obsession, adding that writing from that perspective has helped her better understand my real life Sonya. I think growing up, beyond Sonya, I had many experiences with women where they just weren’t able to meet me where I needed to be met. I would be like, I want to be with you, I want this, I want that, and they would be like, I can’t give you that.

What’s been interesting is in my personal life, like with my girlfriend, Becca, she really taught me a lot of things that I implemented into Sony’s character, Kiyoko continues. She taught me that you can love someone and want to be with someone and not go out or be in a certain place with their sexuality. When I was younger, I used to kick people out if they couldn’t come see me or if they did something shitty, I was like, OK, see you. So it was really good for me to get closer to more people who relate to Sony’s character and understand how difficult that is.

The novel ends the same way as the music video, which means it’s more hot and bloody than sweet and chewy. But it ultimately allows Kiyoko to tell a hopeful queer love story that still resonates with young fans, as even a quick scroll through YouTube videos will tell you.

I wanted to create the ending I always wanted, Kiyoko says of Coley and Sony as a summer romance. I mean, they’re 16 and 17, so if you ask me if they got married and had kids, I’m not sure about that. If I end up expanding the story, well see what happens. But you know, it’s young love, and I think it’s really important to show joy and happy endings. My career has always been about raising hope. And so, wherever Sonya and Coley end up, they’ve had an amazing, beautiful journey together, and they’ve been able to show off for each other.

We don’t have enough women kissing on screen. We still need a lot more. Hayley Kiyoko

At the same time, Kiyoko always had bigger ambitions for the story of Girls Like Girls: she decided to turn the video into a novel only after years of trying to make it into a feature film. It’s a struggle she discussed with The Daily Beast last year; she said at the time that it was difficult to make a queer film and to have it lighted and shot and seen.

I now understand why there are so many queer representations in the book space, but not in TV and movies, because not many people want that, Kiyoko says now. And if they do, they’re not willing to fight for it as long as they need to. Mostly a hopeful queer story. I could write a whole book about trying to get girls love girls on his feet. But that’s for another day.

My creativity has always stemmed from the no, everyone tells me no, she adds. And then me, OK, how can I turn all these no’s into a single yes? And so I’ve always created from a place of limitation. Especially with making music videos, it’s like, OK, I want to do this, but I can’t afford it. I’ve always had limits on limits. And writing this novel was limitless. I could throw a dragon in there if I wanted to. I could literally take it anywhere, and it was a cool experience to be able to create from a place of yes.

Kiyoko says she won’t stop trying, though. It’s her dream to continue directing not only her music videos, but also her movies and TV, and she hopes the novel will help convince some of the good people that more LGBT representation needs to be seen on screen. It’s a theme she even touches on in the novel: after Coley and Sonya kiss for the first time, Kiyoko, writing from Coley’s point of view, reflects, it’s a fantastical fairy tale to suddenly live. hethe thing that everyone always talked about, but changed to Me. The princess meets the princess. In another chapter, Coley contemplates, Girls Can’t Kiss in Movies.

The reality is 2023 and it’s very difficult for a lot of people in the queer community right now, Kiyoko says. We don’t have enough women kissing on screen. We still need a lot more.

For now, at least, we can see such a love story unfold in the pages of a captivating summer read (and on the accompanying audiobook, which features an all-queer voice cast including the actor Brandon Flynn, MUNA singer Katie Gavin and Kiyoko herself). For a tale that’s been eight years in the making, it’s not such a bad ending.