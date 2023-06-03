Bollywood movies released in June 2023: get the full list





As the summer heat begins to creep in and schools close for the season, Bollywood is hosting some highly anticipated blockbuster movies set to release in June 2023. With various storylines and renowned actors, Bollywood brings a perfect blend of comedy, action , romance, thriller and drama. on the big screen. Do you also want to know what movies are coming in June, then stick with us until the end of this article. Bollywood movies released in June 2023 One of the most anticipated movies that will be released in June 2023 is “SatyaPrem Ki Katha”. This film is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson. This love story takes place against the backdrop of Gulmarg, and the main roles of the film are played by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The duo have previously worked together in movies like “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” and their on-screen chemistry has been praised by audiences. “SatyaPrem ki Katha” is a highly anticipated movie for fans of both actors. 1. Zara Zara Kids Hat Release date: June 2 Or: Theaters Discard: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan 2. Bombaykar Release date: June 2 Or: OTT, Jio Cinema Discard: Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey, Ranveer Shorey 3. Bloody Dad Release date: June 9 Or: OTT, Jio Cinema Discard: Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Diana Penty 4. Adipurush Release date: June 16 Or: Theaters Discard: Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Kaushal 5. Maidan Release date: June 23 Or: Theaters Discard: Ajay Devgn, Gajraj Rao, Priyamani 6. Satya Prem Ki Katha Release date: June 29 Or: Theaters Discard: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Another movie that has created a buzz in the Bollywood industry is “Bloody Daddy”. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jio Studios. This thriller features dashing actor Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. The story is based on Sleepless Night from Frederic Jardin’s film. This movie contains a lot of action, thriller and drama. Starring Shahid Kapoor, the film promises to be a treat for his fans who are eagerly awaiting to see the superstar on the big screen. “Adipurush” is another highly anticipated film slated for release in June 2023. The historical story is directed by Om Raut and produced under the banner of T-Series Films Production. The lead roles are played by Kriti Sanon and Prabhas, who have never worked together before. The story takes place in the context of the Ramayana. With Kriti Sanon and Prabhas sharing screen space for the second time, the film created a lot of buzz among the audience. “Maidaan” is another highly anticipated movie slated for release in June 2023. The movie is directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Zee Studio Productions. The lead role is played by superstar Ajay Devgn, and the film is set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian football. The story is inspired by the life of a football player. Ajay Devgn’s latest film ‘Dhrishyam 2’ saw a limited theatrical release amid the pandemic, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see it back on the big screen with ‘Maidan’. So grab your popcorn, mark your calendars, and get ready for a trip to the movies!

