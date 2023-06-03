Connect with us

Entertainment

The new places of worship are on the move | News | Daily Sun Villages

The new places of worship are on the move | News | Daily Sun Villages

 


After two years of prayer and hard work, Connect Church held its first official worship service on May 7 in Summerfield.

It was the end of one chapter for church planters Frank and Debbie Webster, and the beginning of another.

We started this factory in our home in Spruce Creek South in 2021, Frank said. It’s amazing to come to this, but we also know there’s still a lot to do.

Connect Church may be the newest church in the Villages area, but a number of recent church plants are starting to make waves in and around Floridas Friendliest Hometown. Family Church Sumter continues its mission in Sumterville, while Reclaimed Church recently moved from Wildwood to Coleman.

In the case of Connect Church, the Websters were previously based in Missouri, where Frank worked as the director of state missions for Free Will Baptist for 14 years. The couple moved to Summerfield in 2021 to be closer to their daughter, who lives in Eustis.

As soon as they unpacked, Frank got a call from the Free Will Baptist missions office.

They wanted me to plant a church in the Villages area, he said. I told them that I was 62 and approaching retirement. They said I was the ideal candidate to be a planter given the demographics of the region, so I went for it.

The couple spent two years organizing prayer groups, Bible studies and other activities in the Summerfield area. Eventually they came to the conclusion that it was time to find space for a real church.

Connect Church has leased space at the Spruce Creek Professional Center in Summerfield. The complex has housed other churches, including Living Grace Church, which spent nearly four years there before moving to a new building in Leesburg this year.

It was a great place, but we still needed one thing, Frank said. We needed music.

The Websters contacted an old friend from Missouri, David Mitchener. After this call, Mitchener and his wife moved to central Florida to accept roles at Connect Church.

In Sumter County, Reclaimed Church recently began holding services in Coleman. Like Connect Church, Reclaimed Church is a relatively new local place of worship.

However, unlike Connect Church, which recently started in its first full-time location, Reclaimed Church recently moved into its second home.

After two and a half years at In His Steps Dance Company in Wildwood, the non-denominational church began services May 28 at 505 Mulberry St., Coleman.

We are excited … to begin meeting in our new location, recovered church pastor Korey Wilkinson wrote in a post on the church’s Facebook page.

The new home of Reclaimed Church, just off US Highway 301 in Coleman, previously housed both Encounter Church and Coleman Assembly of God. Last year, Encounter Church moved to Church Row, a cluster of seven churches on East County Road 462 in Wildwood.

In Sumterville, Family Church Sumter, another non-denominational church, was planted in the fall of 2021 and has already seen three different houses.

We started at Better Life Academy and then spent time at the Sumter Adult Education Center, said Pastor Justin Davis of Family Church Sumter. We are now at Lake-Sumter State College Sumter Center in Sumterville.

When the church was planted, Davis wanted to create a sanctuary for all of Sumter County, from The Villages and Wildwood in the north to Center Hill and Webster further south.

We have a healthy mix of followers from across the county, he said. We heard the faithful of Villages who regularly invited their neighbors to come and see us.

Family Church Sumter also has a significant number of congregants who are children. Davis said it was common for more than 100 elementary students to attend Kids Church gatherings on Sunday mornings.

With the construction of Middleton, we are optimistic that more young families and children will discover our church and visit us, he said. We have an active youth group for teens, small groups for families to come together for fun and fellowship, and we have a youth minister coming this summer.

The church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sundays at 1425 County Road 526A, Sumterville. Learn more about familychurchsummer.com.

Connect Church currently meets for worship at 10 a.m. Sundays at 10935 SE 177th Place, Suite 405, Summerfield. Learn more about Connect Church at connectsummerfield.church.

To learn more about Reclaimed Church, visit “Reclaimed Church” on Facebook or visit church-claimed.com.

Lead writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or [email protected].

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ http://www.thevillagesdailysun.com/news/villages/newer-houses-of-worship-making-moves/article_95272ae2-01c2-11ee-8a0b-6ffb2cfb112c.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: