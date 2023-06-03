The new places of worship are on the move | News | Daily Sun Villages

After two years of prayer and hard work, Connect Church held its first official worship service on May 7 in Summerfield.

It was the end of one chapter for church planters Frank and Debbie Webster, and the beginning of another.

We started this factory in our home in Spruce Creek South in 2021, Frank said. It’s amazing to come to this, but we also know there’s still a lot to do.

Connect Church may be the newest church in the Villages area, but a number of recent church plants are starting to make waves in and around Floridas Friendliest Hometown. Family Church Sumter continues its mission in Sumterville, while Reclaimed Church recently moved from Wildwood to Coleman.

In the case of Connect Church, the Websters were previously based in Missouri, where Frank worked as the director of state missions for Free Will Baptist for 14 years. The couple moved to Summerfield in 2021 to be closer to their daughter, who lives in Eustis.

As soon as they unpacked, Frank got a call from the Free Will Baptist missions office.

They wanted me to plant a church in the Villages area, he said. I told them that I was 62 and approaching retirement. They said I was the ideal candidate to be a planter given the demographics of the region, so I went for it.

The couple spent two years organizing prayer groups, Bible studies and other activities in the Summerfield area. Eventually they came to the conclusion that it was time to find space for a real church.

Connect Church has leased space at the Spruce Creek Professional Center in Summerfield. The complex has housed other churches, including Living Grace Church, which spent nearly four years there before moving to a new building in Leesburg this year.

It was a great place, but we still needed one thing, Frank said. We needed music.

The Websters contacted an old friend from Missouri, David Mitchener. After this call, Mitchener and his wife moved to central Florida to accept roles at Connect Church.

In Sumter County, Reclaimed Church recently began holding services in Coleman. Like Connect Church, Reclaimed Church is a relatively new local place of worship.

However, unlike Connect Church, which recently started in its first full-time location, Reclaimed Church recently moved into its second home.

After two and a half years at In His Steps Dance Company in Wildwood, the non-denominational church began services May 28 at 505 Mulberry St., Coleman.

We are excited … to begin meeting in our new location, recovered church pastor Korey Wilkinson wrote in a post on the church’s Facebook page.

The new home of Reclaimed Church, just off US Highway 301 in Coleman, previously housed both Encounter Church and Coleman Assembly of God. Last year, Encounter Church moved to Church Row, a cluster of seven churches on East County Road 462 in Wildwood.

In Sumterville, Family Church Sumter, another non-denominational church, was planted in the fall of 2021 and has already seen three different houses.

We started at Better Life Academy and then spent time at the Sumter Adult Education Center, said Pastor Justin Davis of Family Church Sumter. We are now at Lake-Sumter State College Sumter Center in Sumterville.

When the church was planted, Davis wanted to create a sanctuary for all of Sumter County, from The Villages and Wildwood in the north to Center Hill and Webster further south.

We have a healthy mix of followers from across the county, he said. We heard the faithful of Villages who regularly invited their neighbors to come and see us.

Family Church Sumter also has a significant number of congregants who are children. Davis said it was common for more than 100 elementary students to attend Kids Church gatherings on Sunday mornings.

With the construction of Middleton, we are optimistic that more young families and children will discover our church and visit us, he said. We have an active youth group for teens, small groups for families to come together for fun and fellowship, and we have a youth minister coming this summer.

The church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sundays at 1425 County Road 526A, Sumterville. Learn more about familychurchsummer.com.

Connect Church currently meets for worship at 10 a.m. Sundays at 10935 SE 177th Place, Suite 405, Summerfield. Learn more about Connect Church at connectsummerfield.church.

To learn more about Reclaimed Church, visit “Reclaimed Church” on Facebook or visit church-claimed.com.

Lead writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or [email protected].