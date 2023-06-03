Bollywood in despair as Balasore train crash kills 300 – Reuters





In the aftermath of the devastating Balasore train crash in Odisha which tragically claimed the lives of at least 238 passengers and injured 900 others, several celebrities took to social media to express their condolences. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a video from news agency ANI on Twitter, expressing his shock and grief. He wrote Tragic and very shameful. How can 3 trains collide? Who is responsible ? Prayers for all families. Om shanti. Actor Manoj Bajpayee reacted to a news report about the crash by tweeting, So awful! So tragic! Sunny Deol expressed his grief on Twitter, saying: Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic train accident in Odishas Balasore. My condolences to the families of those who died in this train accident and I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of the injured. #TrainAccident. Salman Khan tweeted, Really saddened to hear of the accident. May God grant peace to the souls of the deceased, protect and give strength to the families and those injured in this unfortunate accident. Parineeti Chopra also shared her prayers and best wishes on Twitter, writing, I pray for everyone involved in the horrific accidents in Odisha. Wishing families, friends and loved ones to regain strength and heal as soon as possible. God bless everyone. Read also: Too much pain: the carnage of the train accident in India Akshay Kumar expressed his sorrow on Twitter, saying, Heartbreaking to see the visuals of the tragic train crash in Odisha. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of those affected at this difficult time. Om Shanthi. Jr NTR also sent his condolences, tweeting, Sincere condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time. Sonu Sood shared a photo of the train crash site on Twitter with a broken heart emoji, while Nimrat Kaur expressed deep sadness and offered prayers for those affected. Celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Varun Dhawan and Masaba Gupta also shared their condolences and support on their social media platforms. The Balasore rail crash happened on Friday evening and involved two passenger trains and a freight train. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express derailed and fell onto adjacent tracks, with the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express colliding with the derailed cars. The incident resulted in numerous casualties and injuries, with victims being taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The nation mourns the loss of life in this tragic incident, and efforts are underway to provide aid and support to affected families during this difficult time.

