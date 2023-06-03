Elliot Page says actor threatened to rape him after coming out





Elliot Page has opened up about a horrific experience with a famous actor who threatened to “f**k” him to convince him he wasn’t gay. The trans icon and Umbrella Academy star revealed the disgusting encounter in an aptly titled chapter Famous A*****e at Party of their new memoir,Edge. In it, Page recalled a heartbreaking encounter with an unnamed actor at a birthday party in Los Angeles in 2014, just months after theCreationThe actor came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community before coming out as trans in 2020. Page said the actor, whom they considered an acquaintance, approached them at the party before spouting homophobic hate and threatening to sexually assault the queer star. You are not gay. There is no such thing. You’re just scared of men, Page recalled the actor saying. I’m going to fuck you to make you realize you’re not gay. When Page saw the actor at the gym a few days later, the unidentified celeb tried to back down on his bigoted statements and threats, saying, “I don’t have a problem with gay people, I swear. I think you could, Page replied. Elliot Page said he’s had a version of this multiple times throughout [his] life and that a lot of queer and trans people live there all the time, People reported. Those moments that we love often go unsaid or are meant to just ignore, when in reality it’s very awful, Page said. I put this story in the book because it’s about highlighting reality, the shit we deal with and what’s constantly being thrown at us, especially in predominantly cis and heterosexual environments. They continued: How we navigate this world where you either have more extreme and overt moments like that. Or you have more subtle jokes. [In Hollywood] they are very powerful people. They are the ones who choose the stories told and create content that people can see all over the world. Elliot Page also explained that he deliberately did not share the cast’s names, noting that several people at the 2014 party saw and heard what happened that night. He added: But he will hear about it and know it is him. Edgeout in bookstores on June 6th. Rape Crisis England and Wales works to eliminate sexual violence. If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information attheir websiteor by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999.Scotland’s rape crisisthe helpline number is 08088 01 03 02. Readers in the United States are encouraged to contactRAINNor the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673.

