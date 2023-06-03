Local restaurant owner gets the call in Hollywood to cook for Gordon Ramsay | News

RICHLAND, Washington-Kagen Cox owns and operates Kagen Coffee and Pancakes. He opened the restaurant seven years ago after working for the BNSF Railroad. Cox decided he needed a change, so he and his wife started talking about opening a cafe.

Cox says the coffee business is hard to break into, so he started making pancakes to go with his coffee. According to Cox, this is the first creperie in the Tri-Cities area.

Cox says he owes all the success he and his company have had to his people.

His success caught the attention of a celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay.

Kagen’s Coffee and Crepes serves a variety of crepe and coffee recipes.

“I really wanted to do something that I could do with my family,” Cox said. “Something that I could work with people and then something that would be community driven.”

Cox told me that one day his sister came up to him and told him about a new show called “food stars‘, a new show hosted by chef Gordon Ramsay. Cox thought it was cool but said he told his sister he was busy focusing on his business.

“Unbeknownst to me my sister sent a video to talk about it’s just that she’s a proud little sister and what we had done here with our staff,” Cox said.

Cox said the next thing he knew he was getting what he thought were spam calls with the caller ID saying Hollywood. These calls came from the Fox network. Cox said he showed his sister one day and she said to answer it. Cox was reserved at first but trusted his sister and answered the call.

“We really like your story,” Cox said. “We like what we see online. We would really like you to consider coming here to California and seeing if we want to put you on the show.”

Cox says when he arrived at the studio in California, there were plenty of competitors there. Cox says he’s not sure how many, but those contestants were narrowed down to 15 and he was one of them.

“Gordon Ramsay is a very intense guy,” Cox says.

He was the first contestant to return home, but says he still made it into the top 15 in the country and wouldn’t be here without his staff.

“My manager, my assistant manager, my staff,” Cox said. “If it wasn’t for the work they do every day behind the scenes, I wouldn’t be able to do the things that I do.”

Bailey Morrison is the assistant manager of Kagen Coffee and Crepes. She’s been at it for about two years and says Cox’s comments mean a lot to her.

She says the way Cox treats her staff is why she looks forward to going to work.

“It’s amazing,” says Morrison. “He’s amazing, the best of the best to work for.”

Cox says he is very honored to have represented the Tri-Cities and wants to make sure his staff and community members know how much they mean to him.

“I really want to emphasize how grateful my staff and the community are,” Cox said. “The only reason we’ve grown and are who we are is because of the people who invested in working behind the counter and pushing me forward.”

Cox told me that with all the success he’s had at his Richland store, he’s opening a new location in downtown Kennewick. The new location will be where the former Foodies restaurant was. Cox says he hopes to open this place this fall.