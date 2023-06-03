Connect with us

Entertainment

Local restaurant owner gets the call in Hollywood to cook for Gordon Ramsay | News

Local restaurant owner gets the call in Hollywood to cook for Gordon Ramsay | News

 


RICHLAND, Washington-Kagen Cox owns and operates Kagen Coffee and Pancakes. He opened the restaurant seven years ago after working for the BNSF Railroad. Cox decided he needed a change, so he and his wife started talking about opening a cafe.

Cox says the coffee business is hard to break into, so he started making pancakes to go with his coffee. According to Cox, this is the first creperie in the Tri-Cities area.

Cox says he owes all the success he and his company have had to his people.

His success caught the attention of a celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay.

With a personality and voice arguably better known than his cooking, Gordon Ramsay is an unforgettable force in the culinary world. But his…

Kagen’s Coffee and Crepes serves a variety of crepe and coffee recipes.

“I really wanted to do something that I could do with my family,” Cox said. “Something that I could work with people and then something that would be community driven.”

Cox told me that one day his sister came up to him and told him about a new show called “food stars‘, a new show hosted by chef Gordon Ramsay. Cox thought it was cool but said he told his sister he was busy focusing on his business.

Community coffee day for a good cause

“Unbeknownst to me my sister sent a video to talk about it’s just that she’s a proud little sister and what we had done here with our staff,” Cox said.

Cox said the next thing he knew he was getting what he thought were spam calls with the caller ID saying Hollywood. These calls came from the Fox network. Cox said he showed his sister one day and she said to answer it. Cox was reserved at first but trusted his sister and answered the call.

“We really like your story,” Cox said. “We like what we see online. We would really like you to consider coming here to California and seeing if we want to put you on the show.”

Cox says when he arrived at the studio in California, there were plenty of competitors there. Cox says he’s not sure how many, but those contestants were narrowed down to 15 and he was one of them.

“Gordon Ramsay is a very intense guy,” Cox says.

He was the first contestant to return home, but says he still made it into the top 15 in the country and wouldn’t be here without his staff.

“My manager, my assistant manager, my staff,” Cox said. “If it wasn’t for the work they do every day behind the scenes, I wouldn’t be able to do the things that I do.”

Bailey Morrison is the assistant manager of Kagen Coffee and Crepes. She’s been at it for about two years and says Cox’s comments mean a lot to her.

She says the way Cox treats her staff is why she looks forward to going to work.

“It’s amazing,” says Morrison. “He’s amazing, the best of the best to work for.”

Cox says he is very honored to have represented the Tri-Cities and wants to make sure his staff and community members know how much they mean to him.

Uptown gets a makeover

If you’ve recently visited the Uptown Mall, you may have noticed some changes to the neighborhood.

“I really want to emphasize how grateful my staff and the community are,” Cox said. “The only reason we’ve grown and are who we are is because of the people who invested in working behind the counter and pushing me forward.”

Cox told me that with all the success he’s had at his Richland store, he’s opening a new location in downtown Kennewick. The new location will be where the former Foodies restaurant was. Cox says he hopes to open this place this fall.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.nbcrightnow.com/news/local-restaurant-owner-gets-the-call-to-hollywood-to-cook-for-gordon-ramsay/article_4371463a-01a2-11ee-b47f-8b26a1f1d548.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: