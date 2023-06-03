Katrina Kaif Rejected These 4 Bollywood Hit Movies That Made Deepika Padukones Career





Katrina Kaif Rejected These 4 Hit Movies That Made Deepika Padukone’s Career

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses. The actress has wowed audiences with her performances in movies like Tiger, Phantom, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and more. The actress however also rejected a number of Bollywood films which were a blockbuster and these films were later directed by Deepika Padukone who dominated the hearts of the audience with her performance. While Katrina Kaif gave some hit movies, she also turned down some. One of the movies she turned down Chennai Express– Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film was reportedly first offered to Katrina Kaif, however, according to reports from TOI, she turned down the offer because she was not comfortable with the role and more later Deepika Padukone starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the film. The film was a blockbuster and collected Rs 422 crore worldwide at the box office. Bajirao Mastani– Deepika Padukone played the role of Mastani in the film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, however, according to reports, Katrina Kaif was the first choice for the lead role, however, the role was passed to Deepika after Katrina got it rejected. The film collected Rs 362 crore worldwide at the box office and also starred Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani– Another film rejected by Katrina Kaif was director Ayan Mukerji. Deepika Padukone replaced Katrina Kaif as Naina Talwar after the latter allegedly turned down the offer due to work commitments. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki. The film earned Rs 318 crore worldwide at the box office Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela– Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film which was rejected by Katrina Kaif was the hit film which earned Rs 218.07 crore worldwide at the box office. Deepika Padukone teamed up with Ranveer Singh in the film and their sizzling chemistry dominated the hearts of the audience. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the Siddharth Anand-directed film Fighter. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the film. Apart from this, the actress also has Nag Ashwin’s K project in the pipeline which will also star Prabhas, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan. Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, will be seen in Tiger 3 where she will share the screen with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The film is set for a festive Diwali release. The actress is also working on Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, which is slated for release in December. Read Deepika Padukone”s AMA Its All About Indian Matchmaking, Scooby-Doo and Lots of Fun

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/bollywood/report-katrina-kaif-rejected-these-4-blockbuster-bollywood-films-that-made-deepika-padukone-career-3045892 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

