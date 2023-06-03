Sara Ali Khan gets awkward after audience member asks ‘Why don’t actors take acting lessons’: ‘Should I do this?’





Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal went on a promotional spree for their recently released movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. During one of their promotional events, Sara was asked, “Why do actors hesitate to get professional training when they know the flaws of their craft.” The audience member’s question left her awkward and Vicky answered it for her.

At an event hosted by ABP, a member of the public asked Sara, “If someone wants to be a carpenter, they will keep their ego aside and learn the skill for 2-4 years. Actors today, don’t take it personally, just act for fun. When they know they want to make it a full-time profession, why don’t they take a 2-3 year sabbatical and hone their craft? I do not understand this. In response, Sara asked the person, “Do you think I should do this? The person replied, “Like Vicky said, it’s a practiced art and it gets better over time, so yeah, I think everyone should do it, and you should do it. Also.” After Sara was silent for a moment, Vicky quickly took over the scene and said, “It’s subjective. Everyone has their own path. If you must do theatre, there is no particular formula for good acting. It’s about your powers of observation and imagination. Sometimes it is also a natural talent. Everyone has been an actor since childhood because we all lie at one time or another. But our job is to make that lie look like the truth. The actor further explained that he managed to hone his craft doing acting for four years as he had the privilege of having his parents’ house in Mumbai and having food to eat. But many of his friends couldn’t continue doing theater because they had to make ends meet and make a living to survive in the city. “I had the luxury of choice and the advantage of not having to pay the rent. But my friends in the theater didn’t have that privilege,” Vicky said. Vicky also mentioned that sometimes what goes on behind a performance is not noticed by the audience. “When we see a poor performance, we assume the actor didn’t work on their craft. But that’s not the case. They worked on their craft, maybe not as much as needed for the role. He concluded by saying that each actor has his process which he does not show to the public. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke hit theaters on Friday. The film has a decent box office opening. It earned Rs 5.49 cr on its opening day.

