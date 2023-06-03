Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Director Tells Fans Demanding Content Is “Not The Way Hollywood Works”





The director of the upcoming The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game wants us to know that Hollywood licensing is “a total mess,” so Gun Interactive probably can’t add your favorite Texas Chain Saw character into the game. CEO Wes Keltner broke the news on Twitter, offering a “friendly reminder” to players that despite their requests, Gun cannot add any character or location from the film series’ considerable catalog as it has not “these rights”. Texas Chainsaw Massacre – Official Trailer (4K) “Friendly reminder. We have the interactive rights to the 1974 film. We cannot put characters or locations from other [Texas Chain Saw] movies because we don’t have those rights,” Keltner explained. “Demanding that we add them is not the way Hollywood works. Licensing in general is usually a total mess.” Therefore, Keltner suggests that if gamers really want to get their favorite Texas Chain Saw Massacre characters into the game, they should ask Hollywood, not the development studio. “My advice to you: Be plugged into what’s there. Tell everyone you know. Post on social media, retweet and discuss the game,” Keltner added. “In my experience, Hollywood responds to buzz, not requests.” Gun Interactive recently revealed more details about its vision for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a new asymmetric horror game slated for release later this year. A new behind-the-scenes video focusing on the motion capture process, and we also got a look at new single Tragic from Remains, a companion album to the game’s official soundtrack. We found out at The Game Awards 2021 that Gun Interactive, developer of Friday the 13th: The Game, is making a game based on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre alongside British studio Sumo Nottingham. This version of the 1974 film will be an “asymmetrical multiplayer horror experience” for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

