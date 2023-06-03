Hollywood writers still going strong, a month after strike began





It was a month since film and TV screenwriters began their strike against Hollywood studios, hoping for a new contract offering higher salaries, more residuals, AI regulations, guaranteed minimum numbers, among other demands. On the picket lines, morale remains high. “A month later, we’re still going strong. Our passion hasn’t diminished,” said Teresa Huang, a writer and actress who quit working on a Netflix show when the strike began. “We are preparing to head into the summer to continue to strike until we get a fair deal.” Huang, who is also a member of SAG-AFTRA, held a special K-POP-themed picket outside Universal Studios. There were other themed days on the picket lines, including singles events, Greta Gerwig Appreciation Day, Pride and Drag Queen Day and meetings for show writers as Emergency room and the various star trek series. THE WGA has an ongoing schedule special everyday. These kinds of events have kept writers’ morale up, said Cheech Manohar, a WGA strike captain who is also a member of SAG-AFTRA. “We know we’re fighting the right fight. And a month later, with how much money the studios have lost, we know it’s not just about compensation. It’s also about protection. and power,” he said. “We realized that the studios could have ended this at any time if it was just about the money. But really, it’s about maintaining a system that can continually undervalue writers. It there’s a certain power and a certain greed that they’re not ready to let go of.” Sign up for daily news! Stay informed with WPR’s email newsletter. In the initial wake of the strike, the AMPTP said it presented the WGA with a proposal, including “generous increases in writers’ compensation as well as improvements to streaming residuals.” According to this statement, the studio alliance told the WGA that it was ready to improve this offer “but was unwilling to do so due to the magnitude of other proposals still on the table on which the Guild keep insisting.” Actors, Teamsters, Hollywood production workers and others joined striking writers on the picket lines, with their union leaders swearing their solidarity. Teamsters drivers turned away from studio entrances so as not to cross picket lines, and some productions were reportedly halted because of the strike. In May, Writer’s Guild of America West President Meredith Stiehm sent letters to Netflix and Comcast investors asking them to vote against executive compensation packages. On Thursday, Netflix shareholders did just that, in a nonbinding vote against the compensation structure for executives such as co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Meanwhile, the Directors Guild of America continues to negotiate a new contract with the AMPTP. And the SAG-AFTRA cast are expected to begin contract negotiations next week. The DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts will expire at the end of June.

