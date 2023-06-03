Entertainment
Hollywood came to Woodbine Racetrack to film Lady Windermere’s Fan in 1925 – Beach Metro Community News
Irene Rich at Woodbine Racecourse during the filming of Lady Windermere’s Fan in 1925. This photo and inset photo are from the City of Toronto Archives.
By BERNIE FLETCHER
There was pomp and pageantry and horses galore at the recent coronation of King Charles III. Perhaps this dressed-up, high-society spectacle is what director Ernst Lubitsch was looking for in 1925 when he brought a cast and crew to the old Woodbine Racecourse from Hollywood.
Lady Windermeres Fan was a silent film adaptation of Oscar Wildes’ 1892 comedy of manners. Lubitsch came to Hollywood from Germany in 1922 at the invitation of Toronto-born Mary Pickford. He would go on to direct classic films such as The Shop Around the Corner (1940) and To Be or Not to Be (1942).
News cameras filmed at the Woodbine as early as the 1900s.
A 1904 advertisement for Massey Hall boasted splendid moving images of the Kings Plate and the crowds at Woodbine, but Lady Windermeres Fan was the first major Hollywood film to be shot here in Toronto. This was before the advent of talkies or the Oscars.
The Toronto Star gushed about Irene Rich, the movie star, who will arrive in Toronto from Hollywood on Saturday. Miss Rich is a former Buffalo girl and well known in Toronto society. (September 30, 1925).
A later Star story reported that the crowd was to look as English as possible. The beach was pretty British back then.
There were several days of filming capturing a real race, then hundreds of fashionably dressed extras returned the following week when the race meeting was just a meeting for the screen and the men and women women were just players.
The Globe and Mail wrote that the film gave Torontonians last fall their first real opportunity to see movies in the making, a hallmark of their own society on the big screen.
I can resist to anything, but temptation.
—Oscar Wilde
Lubitsch wanted to open up Wildes’ acting by adding racing scenes shot on location.
Irene Rich plays Mrs. Erlynne who attempts to join the social elite after a scandalous affair. All eyes are on her. Top-notch men eye her. The talkative society ladies in fur collars literally watch Mrs. Erlynne through binoculars as a title card reads, I wonder where she gets all her money. See a funny clip of this scene on http://www.acinemahistory.com/2017/02/lady-windermeres-fan-1925.html?q=lADY+WINDERMERE%27S+FAN
Horse racing is just a backdrop for satirizing the British aristocracy. People are there to see and be seen in their finest attire. The camera captures emotions through facial expressions rather than Oscar Wilde’s famous witty lines.
What is a cynic? A man who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing.
It is ironic that Ernest Hemingway once wrote that there is only one Woodbine (I Love Canadians, 1923).
Our 1875 lakeside racecourse was replaced by the New Woodbine and eventually demolished for accommodation.
A moment of glory came in 1939 when huge crowds cheered when King George VI (1895-1952) arrived for the Kings Plate race. His story was told in the Academy Award-winning film, The Kings Speech (2010). His grandson Charles has been invited to attend the Kings Plate on August 20.
Kew Beach Fire Station is seen in the background of racing scenes from 1925 films. Does anyone know when the cupola on top of the tower was taken down (between 1948 and 1952)?
Many thanks to Gene Domagala for telling me about this shoot at the Woodbine. I have never heard of it!
We’re all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.
— Lady Windermeres’ Fan
