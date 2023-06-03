Man arrested, warrants issued for 2 in Hollywood Beach Broadwalk mass shooting that injured 9 – NBC 6 South Florida

Hollywood police have announced warrants for three men, including one already arrested, who they believe were involved in the Memorial Day mass shooting on the city’s Broadwalk that injured nine people.

Warrants have been issued for Ariel Cardahn Paul, Jordan Burton and Lionel Jean Charles Jr. for one count of attempted first degree murder, eight counts of attempted second degree murder and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Burton was arrested by U.S. Marshals along with detectives from the Hollywood Police’s Violent Crimes Unit. Paul and Charles are still at large.

Two people had previously been arrested for their roles in the shooting that occurred shortly before 7 p.m. near Johnson Street when the Broadwalk was packed with Memorial Day sunbathers.

Hollywood police said of the nine victims, four are minors and five are adults. Children are 1-17 years old and adults are 25-65 years old. Seven people have been discharged from hospital while two remain in stable condition.

The two men arrested were identified as Morgan Deslouches and Keshawn Paul Stewart, both 18 years old. They are charged with carrying a concealed firearm, and Deslouches is also charged with grand theft of a firearm and removing a serial number from a firearm, officials said.

Surveillance video showed part of the fight. Video from the City of Hollywood live stream on Hollywood Beach appeared to show the moments immediately after the shooting, with people seen running or looking for cover when the shots were fired.

What appears to be two guns can also be seen on the ground in the video.

Witness Kayla Buzon said she was sitting on a hotel balcony when she heard the gunshots.

“In an instant you heard at least six shots,” she said. “You could see several people lying on the ground. Three people from what I could see and a woman who was sitting on the side where her leg had been grazed by a bullet. Really, the scariest part was seeing relatives dragging their kids almost through the floor to get behind the little wall barrier that was literally the only protection anyone was trying to stay away from all the chaos that was going on.”

Audio of panicked calls to 911 for help was also released the day after the shooting.

“The Margaritaville. Please. On the beach. They’re shooting here,” one caller said.

“Did you see who was shooting? asks the operator.

People were seen running for their lives or for cover in video that apparently shows the times gunfire broke out on Hollywood Beach, injuring nine people.

“No! We didn’t see anything. We don’t know where he was from another area and then he hit a guy on the beach. A guy near us,” the caller said.

Another caller said he heard five rapid gunshots and another told the operator he saw someone on the ground, shot.

Officials said there were additional officers at the beach for the holiday weekend and some officers heard the gunshots and responded.

Cellphone video from a witness showed paramedics tending to several injured people on the beach.

“It is unfortunate when law-abiding citizens come to our beach to enjoy the day which is disrupted by a group of criminals who engage in this type of violent activity,” the police chief said Monday. Hollywood, Chris O’Brien. “We will leave nothing to chance. We have many agencies here assisting us today, including state and federal agencies. Those involved in today’s incident will be held accountable for their actions. “

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4567, or submit information to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI .