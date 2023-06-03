Entertainment
Man arrested, warrants issued for 2 in Hollywood Beach Broadwalk mass shooting that injured 9 – NBC 6 South Florida
Hollywood police have announced warrants for three men, including one already arrested, who they believe were involved in the Memorial Day mass shooting on the city’s Broadwalk that injured nine people.
Warrants have been issued for Ariel Cardahn Paul, Jordan Burton and Lionel Jean Charles Jr. for one count of attempted first degree murder, eight counts of attempted second degree murder and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Burton was arrested by U.S. Marshals along with detectives from the Hollywood Police’s Violent Crimes Unit. Paul and Charles are still at large.
Two people had previously been arrested for their roles in the shooting that occurred shortly before 7 p.m. near Johnson Street when the Broadwalk was packed with Memorial Day sunbathers.
Hollywood police said of the nine victims, four are minors and five are adults. Children are 1-17 years old and adults are 25-65 years old. Seven people have been discharged from hospital while two remain in stable condition.
The two men arrested were identified as Morgan Deslouches and Keshawn Paul Stewart, both 18 years old. They are charged with carrying a concealed firearm, and Deslouches is also charged with grand theft of a firearm and removing a serial number from a firearm, officials said.
NBC6 has team coverage of the mass shooting that took place on Memorial Day.
Surveillance video showed part of the fight. Video from the City of Hollywood live stream on Hollywood Beach appeared to show the moments immediately after the shooting, with people seen running or looking for cover when the shots were fired.
What appears to be two guns can also be seen on the ground in the video.
Witness Kayla Buzon said she was sitting on a hotel balcony when she heard the gunshots.
“In an instant you heard at least six shots,” she said. “You could see several people lying on the ground. Three people from what I could see and a woman who was sitting on the side where her leg had been grazed by a bullet. Really, the scariest part was seeing relatives dragging their kids almost through the floor to get behind the little wall barrier that was literally the only protection anyone was trying to stay away from all the chaos that was going on.”
Audio of panicked calls to 911 for help was also released the day after the shooting.
“The Margaritaville. Please. On the beach. They’re shooting here,” one caller said.
“Did you see who was shooting? asks the operator.
People were seen running for their lives or for cover in video that apparently shows the times gunfire broke out on Hollywood Beach, injuring nine people.
“No! We didn’t see anything. We don’t know where he was from another area and then he hit a guy on the beach. A guy near us,” the caller said.
Another caller said he heard five rapid gunshots and another told the operator he saw someone on the ground, shot.
Officials said there were additional officers at the beach for the holiday weekend and some officers heard the gunshots and responded.
Cellphone video from a witness showed paramedics tending to several injured people on the beach.
“It is unfortunate when law-abiding citizens come to our beach to enjoy the day which is disrupted by a group of criminals who engage in this type of violent activity,” the police chief said Monday. Hollywood, Chris O’Brien. “We will leave nothing to chance. We have many agencies here assisting us today, including state and federal agencies. Those involved in today’s incident will be held accountable for their actions. “
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4567, or submit information to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/man-arrested-warrants-issued-for-2-in-hollywood-beach-broadwalk-mass-shooting-that-injured-9/3046794/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Johnson could lose funding for Covid inquiry, says government
- Pregnant transgender man on cover of Glamor UKs Pride issue
- Man arrested, warrants issued for 2 in Hollywood Beach Broadwalk mass shooting that injured 9 – NBC 6 South Florida
- Seattle Thunderbirds defeated Peterborough 4-1 to reach Memorial Cup hockey finals
- 21 Best Golf Shorts for Men 2023
- Google: Google is bringing AI-powered search to Gmail. Here’s how it works:
- M2.5 earthquake was recorded near Nebo, Kentucky.
- Trump hated Mark Meadows’ book. Now that could get him indicted.
- Indonesia proposes Russian-Ukrainian peace plan and immediately draws criticism
- Hollywood came to Woodbine Racetrack to film Lady Windermere’s Fan in 1925 – Beach Metro Community News
- Tennis – No sleepless nights for the dreamy Rune as he aims for the title in Paris
- Like Google Street View: NVision’s quantum technology allows MRI imaging to show metabolic abnormalities