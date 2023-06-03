Artistic freedom at its best! Hollywood Fringe Festival celebrates all forms of art, celebrating diverse points of view





HOLLYWOOD (KABC) — The Hollywood Fringe Festival will once again host what amounts to hundreds of shows celebrating artistic freedom in all sorts of ways. Theaters, churches, clubs, parks, restaurants all turn into stages for artists to produce diverse works. Kira Wallace is just one of them. The 18-year-old hosts a solo show she calls “Unwrapped: Life after Giftedness.” She said being gifted hasn’t always been easy. “At the school I went to, ‘School for the Gifted’, we never said that word because what you find, if you go to one of those schools, everyone everyone in all the other schools hates you because you show up and they just go, ‘Oh, you’re one of the gifted ones.’ You have to expend all your social energy trying to push that smug reputation down,” Wallace said. Wallace was a straight student in high school and got a perfect score on her SAT. She once created her own version of a hovercraft. Now she’s suspending college to perform a self-written dark comedy about connection and loss, uncertainty and humanity. “I’m scared of a lot of things so I was forced to be brave for most of my life because I had social anxiety,” she said. “Going to school was scary and I did it every day. When you’re new to a town and you’re doing a live theater performance, it’s hard to convince people to come see it. So The Fringe gives us the opportunity to go out and support each other.” Much like last year, and years before that, there are plenty of artists in the mix, working in a safe space for artistic risk. “Anyone with a vision can come into our community and as long as they fit our community ethos, which is anti-racist, it empowers women and it empowers our queer community, so they can say whatever they want on stage,” said Ellen Boudreau Den Herder, co-executive director of the Hollywood Fringe Festival. “This year we have hundreds of shows, well over a thousand individual performances, 20 venue partners are involved,” said co-executive director Louis Neville. “It’s a chance to show your work and do it without waiting for someone else to give you an opportunity.” “I was planning on getting someone else to play it for me, then I couldn’t find Jenna Ortega, so here I am!” laughs Wallace. The festival is now in preview, with the official opening party on Wednesday June 7th. Visit the Hollywood Fringe Festival website for more information on shows and show times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/hollywood-fringe-festival-2023-los-angeles-southern-california-art-shows/13335648/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos