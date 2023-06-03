Bollywood and Tollywood Stars express grief for victims of triple train crash in Odisha





Bhubaneswar: With triple train crash in Balasore district of Odisha which claimed at least 261 lives and injured 1,000, sending shockwaves across the world, Bollywood lent support to victims . Several stars have taken to social media to share their grief with passengers on the two Express trains involved in the accident. They offered their condolences to the families of the deceased passengers and prayed for the recovery and well-being of the injured. Salman Khan, in his Twitter account, expressed his sadness for the victims and prayed for their families. “Really saddened to learn of the accident, may God rest the souls of the deceased, protect and give strength to the families of those injured in this unfortunate accident,” he said. Akshay Kumar said: “It is heartbreaking to see the footage of the tragic train crash in Odisha. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of those affected at this difficult time. Om Shanthi. Actress Kajol said, “My heart and prayers go out to those affected by the train accident yesterday..Sincere condolences and prayers.” Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar also expressed their sympathy for the affected families who lost loved ones in the accident. “Heartbreaking prayers and strength to the families,” said Kartik Aryan. “Odissa… My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” wrote Sara who also shared a photo of the accident with the post. Karan Johar said: “Heartbroken over the tragedy that happened in Odisha. My deepest condolences and prayers for the families who have lost loved ones – and strength and love for the injured and recovering. Tollywood actors Chiranjeevi and Junior NTR also expressed their condolences. “Completely shocked by the tragic Coromandel express accident in Orissa and the huge loss of life! My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I understand that there is an urgent demand for blood units to save lives. Call on all our fans and good Samaritans in nearby areas to help out in every way possible in donating life-saving units of blood,” Chiranjeevi wrote in his post. Junior NTR said, “Sincere condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the tragic train crash. My thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishabytes.com/bollywood-tollywood-stars-express-grief-for-victims-of-triple-train-accident-in-odisha/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos